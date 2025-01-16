PHOENIX — A bombshell report released earlier this week suggests the risks of dementia are increasing as Americans live longer.

The study, which Nature Medicine published on Monday, suggests that dementia cases may double by 2060. Researchers projected there would be 1 million people diagnosed with dementia each year by 2060, while there were 514,000 cases in 2020.

The findings differ significantly from previous projections, according to Dr. Anna Burke, who directs the Alzheimer’s & Memory Disorders Program at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix.

“We were anticipating that about 14% of individuals would develop dementia for their lifetime,” Burke told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “The numbers look to be much, much higher, in the 45 to even 60% range.”

New dementia research suggests disease will grow more widespread

Several factors play a role in the potential rise in dementia cases, including the fact that Americans are living longer than previous generations, she said.

“Just like our kidneys and our hearts start to fail as we grow older, our brain also starts to fail as we grow older,” Burke said.

While medical professionals have become better at preventing heart issues and treating kidney disorders, dementia is different.

“Unfortunately, we still don’t have those types of preventative measures to prevent that brain failure that can occur over time as we age,” she said.

Lack of exercise and poor diets also influence a person’s risk factor, she said, along with chronic medical issues many Americans may deal with.

What can Americans do to lower their dementia risk?

While there’s nothing that can to counter genetics factors, there are steps Americans can take to avoid being part of the unsettling new statistics.

“One is focusing on a healthy lifestyle, and that means a healthy diet,” Burke said. “A good Mediterranean diet that is natural, clean, focuses on getting lots of healthy nutrients, like Omega-3 fatty acids, minimizing ultra-processed foods, eliminating sugars and minimizing carbohydrates is going to be important.”

The importance of a healthy diet can’t be overstated.

“There is is information coming out from clinical trials showing that a proper diet can actually slow cognitive decline and maintain brain health much longer.”

Exercise is golden, she added.

“We do know from clinical trials that the more active you are, the healthier your brain will be and the more you can delay cognitive decline,” Burke said. “So getting about 20 to 40 minutes of physical activity into your day is important.”

This increases blood flow to the brain, she explained.

“This also helps to release a hormone in your brain, something called BDNF or brain-derived neurotrophic factor, which is a hormone that is like Miracle Grow for our brain cells,” Burke said. “The more you exercise, the more of this Miracle Grow is released and it helps to keep your brain cells healthy.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Bill O’Neil contributed to this report.

