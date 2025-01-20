PHOENIX – The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is being commemorated in Phoenix with an MLK Day march and festival.

Monday’s annual Arizona Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration begins with the march, which starts at 9 a.m. from the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church at 14th and Jefferson streets, near Eastlake Park.

Participants will walk about 2 miles to Margaret T. Hance Park near Central Avenue and Culver Street, above Interstate 10.

Then, the MLK Day festival is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hance Park.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will assemble with the marchers at the start of the route and then kick off the festival at Hance Park with other dignitaries.

