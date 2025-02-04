Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa launching $1M grant program to battle opioid epidemic

Feb 4, 2025, 5:00 AM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Mesa has announced it’s launching a $1 million grant program in an effort to prevent and reduce opioid use in the city, according to a press release.

Eligible organizations for the grants can begin applying on Feb. 18 through March 11. Organizations may apply for a minimum of $50,000.

“Throughout my career as a first responder, I’ve seen firsthand the devastating impact opioid use can have on individuals and families,” Mayor Mark Freeman said.

“Opioid use is a significant issue across our nation and its essential that we address it at the local level. These funds provide an opportunity to support those efforts, and I encourage any nonprofits that provide critical services in Mesa to apply.”

The grants support services that fall in four categories:

  • Handle prevention and education.
  • Early intervention and treatment.
  • Harm reduction and rescue.
  • Recovery and resiliency.

Funding is made possible through the One Arizona Agreement, which handles the distribution of opioid settlement funds across Arizona.

“Nonprofit organizations play a vital role in supporting the health and well-being of Mesa residents,” Deputy City Manager Candace Cannistraro said.

“These funds will support treatment, recovery, and prevention programs, helping raise awareness about the dangers of opioid use. The City of Mesa and our public safety teams are committed to working alongside our community partners, Maricopa County, and the State of Arizona to combat opioid misuse and reduce overdose incidents.”

In addition to the program, Mesa has also allocated $1 million to education and outreach programs and another million to Mesa public safety teams that handle prevention and treatment in opioid incidents.

