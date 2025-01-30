Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maria Elena Cruz describes her path from criminal prosecution to Arizona Supreme Court

Jan 30, 2025, 9:53 AM | Updated: 11:44 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Maria Elena Cruz, who will be sworn in as the newest Arizona Supreme Court justice on Monday, didn’t set out to be a judge when she started her law career.

“My interest originally was to practice in criminal law, specifically to be a prosecutor,” she told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Thursday, a day after Gov. Katie Hobbs named her to the state’s highest court.

“I thought that the work of defending the rights of the state were lofty goals that I wanted to carry out for the length of my career.”

However, her perspective changed as she was exposed to defense work during her time as a prosecutor for the Yuma County Attorney’s Office.

“It is incredibly important for both sides to be equally prepared,” she said. “If you have a defense that is not ready to meet the brunt of the force of the government, injustices can happen. So, my career has been marked by a desire and a heart for service.”

How long has Maria Elena Cruz been a judicial officer?

Cruz shifted her focus to criminal defense and eventually established a private practice. She also served as a judge for the Cocopah Indian Tribe until she was elected to the Yuma County Superior Court in 2008.

“In a smaller community like Yuma, you have the opportunity and the duty to cover every area,” the 2001 University of Arizona law school graduate said.

The longtime Yuma resident gained exposure to even more legal areas after then-Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, named her to the Arizona Court of Appeals in 2017.

All told, Cruz brings 20 years of wide-ranging experience as a judicial officer to the Arizona Supreme Court.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s important for someone who’s selected for the Supreme Court to have had exposure … to all of the different areas — complex civil litigation, family cases, probate cases — all the areas that touch on Arizonans’ lives,” she said.

How Maria Elena Cruz is a historic Arizona Supreme Court pick

Cruz’s appointment to the seat formerly held by Justice Robert Brutinel, who retired last year, is historic on several levels.

She is Arizona’s first Latina and first Black justice, and just the sixth woman named to the state Supreme Court.

In addition, she is the first justice appointed by a Democratic governor since Janet Napolitano put Scott Bales on the high court 20 years ago.

“Judge Cruz, the attorney and judicial officer, is eminently qualified to serve on our state’s highest court,” Hobbs said during a press conference Wednesday. “But Judge Cruz, the person, gives me confidence she will be a justice who gives a voice to working class people in every corner of our state.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The new Condesa restaurant is located at 130 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix....

Kevin Stone

Crescent Ballroom restaurant branches out with new name, its own Phoenix location

The team behind the Crescent Ballroom's Mexican restaurant is branching out with a new name and a new Phoenix home.

56 minutes ago

New Fry's grocery store opening in Gilbert on Jan. 31, 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Grand opening for new Fry’s grocery store in Gilbert set for Friday

A new Fry's grocery store is officially coming to Gilbert on Friday. A grand opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m. will offer gift card giveaways and more.

2 hours ago

Maria Elena Cruz...

Kevin Stone

Maria Elena Cruz describes her path from criminal prosecution to Arizona Supreme Court

Maria Elena Cruz, who will be sworn in as the newest Arizona Supreme Court justice on Monday, didn’t set out to be a judge when she started her law career.

3 hours ago

Smuggling attempt leads to Douglas arrest of 56-year-old man...

Serena O'Sullivan

CBP officers foil migrant smuggling attempt at Arizona port of entry

Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection thwarted a human smuggling attempt on Monday, arresting an American man near Douglas.

4 hours ago

Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old Scottsdale man who went missing

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a Scottsdale man with a cognitive condition who went missing on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Point-in-time homeless count...

Balin Overstolz McNair

2025 Maricopa County point-in-time homeless count another chance to help those in need

City officials gathered on Tuesday for the 2025 Maricopa County point-in-time homeless count to acquire data for federal funding.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

Maria Elena Cruz describes her path from criminal prosecution to Arizona Supreme Court