Man reportedly lying on tracks hit by train in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a train in Phoenix near Grand Avenue and Osborn Road on Saturday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., Joevon Pringle, a 28-year-old man, was struck by the train, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Fire personnel responded and found Pringle. He did not survive the injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later took over the investigation and discovered that Pringle was “lying on the tracks when the conductor of the train had struck him,” Sergeant Brian Bower said.

No other information was made available.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.