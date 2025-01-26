Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man reportedly lying on tracks hit by train in Phoenix

Jan 26, 2025, 8:18 AM

A man is dead after he was struck by a train in Phoenix near Grand Avenue and Osborn Road on Saturday morning. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a train in Phoenix near Grand Avenue and Osborn Road on Saturday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., Joevon Pringle, a 28-year-old man, was struck by the train, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Fire personnel responded and found Pringle. He did not survive the injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later took over the investigation and discovered that Pringle was “lying on the tracks when the conductor of the train had struck him,” Sergeant Brian Bower said.

No other information was made available.

