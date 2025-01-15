Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Hobbs says cooperation with Mexico key as Arizona invests $17 million for border security

Jan 15, 2025, 5:40 PM

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs met with Mexico’s foreign minister on Tuesday and a day later reiterated plans to continue working with the United States’ southern neighbor on border security and other issues.

Hobbs told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Chris and Joe Show on Wednesday that Mexico has been a good partner for Arizona and anticipates that will continue after Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office.

“We need cross-border cooperation and there’s a lot of actions that the Mexican government has taken that have helped to decrease the numbers of people were seeing crossing,” Hobbs said.

Katie Hobbs bolsters border security

Hobbs on Wednesday also earmarked $17.2 million in funding from the Stopping Arizona’s Fentanyl Epidemic (SAFE) initiative for a number of border security initiatives.

The funding will help with drug interdiction efforts, combatting human trafficking and law enforcement. County sheriffs and local police departments will be the beneficiaries of the funding.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety seized 2,645 pounds of fentanyl, valued at $35.5 million, at the border in 2025.

“A lot of actions they’re taking around the cartels are helping hold them accountable and decreasing the flow of illegal substances into the country,” Hobbs said.

