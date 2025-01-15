Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Stretch of Interstate 10 closed in west Phoenix after deadly shooting

Jan 15, 2025, 8:58 AM | Updated: 11:25 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A stretch of westbound Interstate 10 was closed in west Phoenix after a deadly shooting Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Two men were involved in an altercation while driving on the busy freeway during rush hour before one of the men fatally shot the other man around 8 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim’s car crashed into the median barrier near the 75th Avenue exit.

The shooter pulled off the freeway and contacted authorities. He was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed and is cooperating with investigators, Sgt. Brian Bower said during a press conference.

Where was Interstate 10 closed after deadly shooting

“Detectives aren’t quite sure exactly where the shooting took place, so there’s a large extension of the freeway that has been shut down,” Bower said.

As a result, traffic was forced to exit westbound I-10 starting at 59th Avenue. In addition, the eastbound HOV lane was closed in the area.

RELATED STORIES

The detour also impeded traffic on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, Bower said.

He advised motorists to use Thomas Road, McDowell Road, Van Buren Street or Buckeye Road to bypass the impacted area.

Bower said he expected I-10 to remain closed throughout the morning and possibly into the afternoon.

Investigators seek witnesses to deadly shooting

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the deadly shooting.

Anybody who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department’s nonemergency line at 602-262-6151.

“There’s critical information that we just don’t know,” Bower said.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Westbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix was closed after a shooting on Jan. 15, 2025....

Kevin Stone

Stretch of Interstate 10 closed in west Phoenix after deadly shooting

A stretch of westbound Interstate 10 was closed in west Phoenix after a deadly shooting Wednesday morning, authorities said.

2 hours ago

St. Mary’s Food Bank sent provisions to support Los Angeles wildfire evacuees and firefighters....

Kevin Stone

St. Mary’s Food Bank sends water, snacks to support LA wildfire response

St. Mary’s Food Bank is pitching in with water and snacks for Los Angeles wildfire evacuees and firefighters battling the destructive blazes.

4 hours ago

This image depicts an affordable housing project planned for Maricopa, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Developer buys land for 3 new Arizona affordable housing projects

Dominium, a national affordable housing developer, recently purchased land for three new projects in Arizona, including two in the West Valley.

6 hours ago

Amazing Arizonans Jon Kyl...

Mike Broomhead

Former US Sen. Jon Kyl discusses Arizona water policy, current state of politics

On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl discusses his career and Arizona water policy.

7 hours ago

Gilbert Advocacy Center domestic violence support Arizona Phoenix metro...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert breaks ground on advocacy center for crime victims

Victim advocates, police investigators and counselors will soon be able to use the Gilbert Advocacy Center to help survivors of crimes, officials said.

7 hours ago

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the civic organization behind t...

Serena O'Sullivan

KTAR’s Community Spotlight shines a light on how WM Phoenix Open helps local charities

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the organization behind the upcoming WM Phoenix Open, and its work to help Arizona charities.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

Stretch of Interstate 10 closed in west Phoenix after deadly shooting