Suspect outstanding after hit-and-run collision in Phoenix leaves 1 dead

Jan 19, 2025, 6:45 PM | Updated: 6:55 pm

BY BAILEY LEASURE


PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect after a Phoenix man was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Sunday morning, authorities said.

At around 3:15 a.m., police responded to a call near 41st Avenue and Thunderbird Road where they found a man on the road with critical injuries. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the man was lying on Thunderbird Road when he was ran over by a vehicle heading eastbound. The vehicle made a brief stop before departing in the eastbound direction. 

The investigation remains ongoing. No information about the suspect was made available.

Authorities also asked that anyone with information about the suspect reach out to Phoenix police or call Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

