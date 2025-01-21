Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert animal shelter Friends for Life hosting annual yard sale

Jan 21, 2025, 8:00 PM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Gilbert-based animal shelter, Friends for Life, is gearing up for its annual yard sale taking place on Thursday through Saturday. A majority of the proceeds from the sale will benefit Starburst, a female puppy whose life was saved after internal bleeding.

Located right outside of its headquarters on Baseline Road and Melody Avenue, the sale is accepting “new and gently used” items ranging from clothing and shoes to kitchen appliances and bikes.

Starburst, a stray found in Yuma, successfully underwent an emergency surgery worth more than $9,000. Friends for Life completely covers the price of medical expenses and relies on charitable giving to fund them.

gilbert-animal-shelter-annual-yard-sale-friends-for-life-2025 Friends for Life, a Gilbert animal shelter, is hosting its annual yard sale primarily benefitting one of its rescue dogs from Jan. 23-25 at Baseline Road and Melody Avenue. (Friends for Life Animal Rescue Facebook photo) Friends for Life, a Gilbert animal shelter, is hosting its annual yard sale primarily benefitting one of its rescue dogs from Jan. 23-25 at Baseline Road and Melody Avenue. Items at the sale include bikes, appliances, home decor, shoes and more. (Friends for Life Animal Rescue Facebook photo) Friends for Life, a Gilbert animal shelter, is hosting its annual yard sale primarily benefitting one of its rescue dogs from Jan. 23-25 at Baseline Road and Melody Avenue. Items at the sale include bikes, appliances, home decor, shoes and more. (Friends for Life Animal Rescue Facebook photo) Friends for Life, a Gilbert animal shelter, is hosting its annual yard sale primarily benefitting one of its rescue dogs from Jan. 23-25 at Baseline Road and Melody Avenue. Items at the sale include bikes, appliances, home decor, shoes and more. (Friends for Life Animal Rescue Facebook photo)

Amanda O’Fallon, director of Friends for Life, said she is looking forward to seeing the local community show up and show out for the cause.

“We start getting inquiries regarding when people can deliver their donations months in advance, and when they see the items others have donated, they save the date to come back and shop,” O’Fallon said in a press release.

An early bird sale begins Thursday from 4:30-7 p.m., allowing guests to pick first from the year’s hottest items for a $5 entry fee. The general sale is then open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Friends for Life opened up the donation window on Dec. 27.

Any item donated to the Gilbert yard sale is tax deductible.

Friends for Life asked those who will be donating up until Thursday to place their item(s) in the storage pod inside of their shelter.

For information on the event, you can email events@azfriends.org or call 480-497-8296.

This upcoming October, Friends for Life will put on its 27th annual Barktoberfest that in addition to raising funds to pay for its monthly building fee, also gives people a chance to adopt animals on site.

