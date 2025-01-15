PHOENIX — Construction kicked off Monday on a new center that will help crime victims, police, advocates and therapists in Gilbert.

The Gilbert Advocacy Center will bring a comfortable and respectful environment for victims of crime to the city, according to Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg.

“The Gilbert Advocacy Center is essential for our community and for victims of crime within our community,” Soelberg said in a Monday news release. “The facility was designed utilizing a trauma-informed approach.”

City officials have been working on this project since 2019. They began designing it in 2023 and completed their vision in 2024. They expect construction to end in the fall of 2026.

How will Gilbert Advocacy Center help crime victims?

Once it’s completed, the center will connect Gilbert residents with coordinated services. It will also have group therapy spaces and private counseling rooms.

“Our counseling services, which we will provide, are unique compared to other advocacy centers,” Soelberg said.

Additionally, the center will bring new forensic interview rooms that police investigators can use.

The mix of comprehensive support and investigatory services will help victims navigate the criminal justice system, officials said.

Soelberg believes the work done at the Gilbert Advocacy Center will minimize trauma for victims and their families so they can move forward with their lives after enduring rimes.

“The Gilbert Advocacy Center will increase conviction rates, hold offenders accountable and reduce the recidivism of those offenders,” he said. “We are thankful for the community’s support as we further enhance the services we provide to keep our community safe.”

