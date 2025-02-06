Close
Arizona cancer support group opening free wig salon in Phoenix

Feb 6, 2025, 12:00 PM | Updated: 4:19 pm

free wigs...

Cancer Support Community Arizona is opening a wig salon in Phoenix. (Cancer Support Community Arizona Photo)

(Cancer Support Community Arizona Photo)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – An Arizona cancer support organization is launching an initiative to provide patients and survivors experiencing hair loss with free wigs.

Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ) is holding a grand opening ceremony for its wig salon at the group’s Phoenix campus (360 E. Palm Lane) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Students from a Paul Mitchell cosmetology school in Phoenix will be on hand to provide makeovers and wig styling.

After the opening, services will be available by appointment only. Anybody interested in obtaining a wig during Saturday’s event or setting an appointment for another date can contact CSCAZ at 602-712-1006 or via email at info@cscaz.org.

Why is Arizona cancer support group offering free wigs?

“We’re thrilled to bring this meaningful service to our community,” Julie Dunnigan, CEO of CSCAZ, said in a press release.

The new wig salon is a partnership with EBeauty, a nonprofit group that provides resources to individuals with cancer and other medical conditions that cause hair loss.

“Hair loss can be an emotional part of the cancer journey, and through this partnership with EBeauty, we are offering patients and survivors a place where they can find the support and resources they need to feel their best,” Dunnigan said.

Wigs can serve a practical purpose by protecting the scalp from the sun and cold and reducing irritation caused by chemotherapy, but they often aren’t covered by insurance.

They also provide a benefit that goes deeper, according to Laura Jirsa, program development director for EBeauty.

“Providing a wig to a cancer patient … is more than just giving them hair; it’s giving them confidence, hope and a renewed sense of self during one of the toughest battles of their life,” Jirsa said in the release.

