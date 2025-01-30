PHOENIX – A Seattle woman who tried opening cabin doors and assaulted a flight attendant on a plane bound for Phoenix has avoided prison time, authorities announced Thursday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alison S. Bachus sentenced 24-year-old Aliyah Robyn Stalder to three months of probation last week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Stalder also received a $5,000 civil fine and was ordered to pay $8,000 in restitution. In addition, she is prohibited from flying commercially without first getting approval.

What led up to assault on flight attendant?

According to prosecutors, Stalder tried opening multiple cabin doors during a February 2023 commercial flight from Washington state to Arizona.

She assaulted one of the flight attendants while crew members and other passengers struggled to restrain her.

In November 2024, Stalder pleaded guilty to one count of assault by striking, beating or wounding on an aircraft.

The FBI and the Phoenix Police Department handled the investigation into the case.

