Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Woman sentenced for assaulting flight attendant on plane bound for Phoenix

Jan 30, 2025, 1:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A Seattle woman who tried opening cabin doors and assaulted a flight attendant on a plane bound for Phoenix has avoided prison time, authorities announced Thursday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alison S. Bachus sentenced 24-year-old Aliyah Robyn Stalder to three months of probation last week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Stalder also received a $5,000 civil fine and was ordered to pay $8,000 in restitution. In addition, she is prohibited from flying commercially without first getting approval.

What led up to assault on flight attendant?

According to prosecutors, Stalder tried opening multiple cabin doors during a February 2023 commercial flight from Washington state to Arizona.

RELATED STORIES

She assaulted one of the flight attendants while crew members and other passengers struggled to restrain her.

In November 2024, Stalder pleaded guilty to one count of assault by striking, beating or wounding on an aircraft.

The FBI and the Phoenix Police Department handled the investigation into the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

flight attendant assault...

Kevin Stone

Woman sentenced for assaulting flight attendant on plane bound for Phoenix

A Seattle woman who tried opening cabin doors on a plane bound for Phoenix and assaulted a flight attendant avoided prison time.

4 seconds ago

The new Condesa restaurant is located at 130 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix....

Kevin Stone

Crescent Ballroom restaurant branches out with new name, its own Phoenix location

The team behind the Crescent Ballroom's Mexican restaurant is branching out with a new name and a new Phoenix home.

60 minutes ago

New Fry's grocery store opening in Gilbert on Jan. 31, 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Grand opening for new Fry’s grocery store in Gilbert set for Friday

A new Fry's grocery store is officially coming to Gilbert on Friday. A grand opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m. will offer gift card giveaways and more.

2 hours ago

Maria Elena Cruz...

Kevin Stone

Maria Elena Cruz describes her path from criminal prosecution to Arizona Supreme Court

Maria Elena Cruz, who will be sworn in as the newest Arizona Supreme Court justice on Monday, didn’t set out to be a judge when she started her law career.

3 hours ago

Smuggling attempt leads to Douglas arrest of 56-year-old man...

Serena O'Sullivan

CBP officers foil migrant smuggling attempt at Arizona port of entry

Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection thwarted a human smuggling attempt on Monday, arresting an American man near Douglas.

4 hours ago

Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old Scottsdale man who went missing

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a Scottsdale man with a cognitive condition who went missing on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

Woman sentenced for assaulting flight attendant on plane bound for Phoenix