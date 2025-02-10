Police seek suspect after fatal shooting at west Phoenix apartment complex
Feb 10, 2025, 9:00 AM
PHOENIX – Detectives are trying to find a suspect after a fatal shooting over the weekend at a west Phoenix apartment complex.
Officers responded to a call about shots fired near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
While checking an apartment complex in the area, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, 50-year-old Ronald Armstrong Jr., died after being taken to a hospital.
No other details about the fatal shooting were made available.
Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.
It was Phoenix’s third homicide investigation of the weekend, following another shooting on Friday night and a fatal stabbing on Saturday night.
