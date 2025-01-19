Eastbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Surprise closed due to crash

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of the US 60/Grand Avenue freeway have closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a crash at Greenway Road. The westbound lanes were unaffected by the crash.

ADOT advises drivers to expect delays. There is no estimated time for reopening.

