ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Surprise closed due to crash

Jan 19, 2025, 7:17 PM | Updated: 8:49 pm

BY BAILEY LEASURE


PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of the US 60/Grand Avenue freeway have closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a crash at Greenway Road. The westbound lanes were unaffected by the crash.

ADOT advises drivers to expect delays. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

