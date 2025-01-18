Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Jan 18, 2025, 8:29 AM | Updated: 11:01 am

(ADOT photo)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 reopened at Queen Creek Road after a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The highway closed around 8 a.m. after a two-vehicle crash, which caused a fatality, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The highway reopened around 11 a.m., according to ADOT.

The westbound lanes were not affected.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

