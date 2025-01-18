PHOENIX – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 reopened at Queen Creek Road after a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The highway closed around 8 a.m. after a two-vehicle crash, which caused a fatality, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The highway reopened around 11 a.m., according to ADOT.

UPDATE: All lanes open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 18, 2025

The westbound lanes were not affected.

No other information was available.

