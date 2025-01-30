PHOENIX – A man was killed and a woman was injured in a late-night double shooting in north Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Seventh Street and Bell Road around 11:50 p.m. and found the two adults suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The patients, whose names were not released, were taken to the hospital. While the woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, the man did not survive.

No other details about the double shooting were made available.

Police seek tips about Phoenix double shooting

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

