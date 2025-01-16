Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man sentenced to death in 2013 murder, rape of 14-year-old Mesa girl

Jan 16, 2025, 4:25 PM | Updated: 4:36 pm

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man convicted of murdering and raping a 14-year-old Mesa girl in 2013 received a death penalty sentence on Thursday, authorities announced.

Alex Anthony Madrid, 42, was handed down the sentence for the December 2013 murder of Claudia Lucero, a freshman at Westwood High School, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Madrid had already been sentenced to 91 years in prison for noncapital convictions related to Lucero’s death, including kidnapping and burglary.

RELATED STORIES

“After waiting 11 painful years to see Claudia’s murderer be held accountable, the day has finally arrived for Claudia’s mother and the Lucero family,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release. “I have had the privilege of being with them and saw firsthand the pain they’ve been through.”

Death penalty sentence: What happened in 14-year-old’s death?

Lucero’s family reported her missing after she didn’t come home from school on Dec. 5, 2013.

The next day, her body was found in a dumpster by two women digging through the trash container for aluminum cans. Lucero died of strangulation and her body showed signs of sexual assault, according to the medical examiner’s report.

Madrid’s DNA matched semen collected from Lucero’s body and he was subsequently arrested.

Madrid, a construction worker, was a friend of the girl’s mother and had lived at the family’s home at one time, according to police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Country music star Chris Stapleton will perform in Glendale in August during his 2025 All-American ...

KTAR.com

Chris Stapleton making 2-night Glendale stop a part of 2025 tour

Country music star Chris Stapleton will perform back-to-back nights in Glendale in August during his 2025 All-American Road Show Tour.

2 hours ago

Phoenix budget options with potential shortfall...

Payne Moses

Phoenix exploring options with potential budget shortfall in 2025

With potential budget cuts on their way, the city of Phoenix is looking into options to uphold a mandatory balanced budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

2 hours ago

Wrong-way driver Grand Canyon University students killed in crash driver sentenced...

Payne Moses

Wrong-way driver sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing 3 Grand Canyon University students

The wrong-way driver who hit and killed three Grand Canyon University students in October 2022 was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Friday.

3 hours ago

2026 fiscal year budget Katie Hobbs...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ 2026 fiscal year budget proposal includes ESA program overhaul

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs released her 2026 fiscal year budget proposal on Friday and it contained a school voucher program overhaul that would save the state an estimated $150 million.

4 hours ago

Multifamily developers...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Apartment investors, developers bullish despite higher interest rates than expected

Multifamily developers and investors are bullish on metro Phoenix, despite interest rates staying higher than expected.

6 hours ago

Running event in Tempe and Scottsdale...

Kevin Stone

Rock ‘n’ Roll running event taking over streets in Tempe, Scottsdale this weekend

Drivers will have to make room for runners in Tempe and Scottsdale this weekend thanks to a Rock ‘n’ Roll running event.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

Man sentenced to death in 2013 murder, rape of 14-year-old Mesa girl