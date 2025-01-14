Close
ARIZONA NEWS

KTAR’s Community Spotlight shines a light on how WM Phoenix Open helps local charities

Jan 14, 2025, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:09 pm

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — KTAR’s Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the civic organization behind the upcoming WM Phoenix Open, and all its work to help Arizona charities.

The massive golfing event does more than celebrate the sport; it also infuses the Valley with a massive economic boost.

Much of those funds flow to local charities, according to Matt Mooney, the tournament chairman for WM Open.

“Last year was our biggest year ever,” Mooney told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday. “We exceeded $17.5 million in charitable giving.”

The numbers have been growing. In 2023, WM Phoenix open raised $14.5 million to give back to those in need.

Why Community Spotlight is highlighting WM Phoenix Open

“We have a charities board that oversees our donations,” he said. “We receive hundreds of applications each year that our board reviews.”

Hundreds of charities receive those moneys, including the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley.

“If you go to a lot of these facilities, especially those that focus on youth sports and things of that nature, you’ll see a banner that recognizes that The Thunderbirds were the donors behind a lot of the important programs that these wonderful charities are running,” Mooney said.

He said the event is so much more than a mere golf tournament. With its yearly regularity and its concerts, it offers some of the best people-watching in the world, he added.

“When you look at the Phoenix Open, it is the largest contiguous day sporting event in the world each year. The Olympics and the World Cup are bigger, but those don’t happen every year,” Mooney said. “It provides us such a wonderful opportunity to really showcase the Valley.”

