Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Bundle up: Metro Phoenix could see its coldest night of the season

Jan 21, 2025, 1:40 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – You might want to pull out another blanket before going to bed on what could be the coldest night of the season in metro Phoenix.

“We’re going to see lower 30s and even some upper 20s in the coldest spots in the southeast part of the metro,” Alex Young of the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday morning. “And then, elsewhere, toward central Phoenix, we might be seeing like the mid-30s for lows.”

As a result, the NWS issued a freeze warning across much of the Valley for 11 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The public is advised to minimize time outdoors during the cold spell, keep pets inside as much as possible, insulate exterior pipes, disconnect hoses and cover plants that are susceptible to freezing temperatures.

Why is Phoenix facing its coldest night this winter?

Young said the chilly Valley conditions are related to the large arctic air mass impacting the central and eastern U.S.

RELATED STORIES

“That’s just a remnant, part of it kind of seeping into our area … [and] leading to these cold overnight temperature forecasts for tonight,” he said.

However, the freezing temperatures won’t last long.

“After the cold night tonight, we’re going to be seeing some rebounding temperatures,” Young said. “It looks like we might actually be seeing some high temperatures in the upper 60s, even by tomorrow, and then maybe even the lower 70s late this week.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Kate Ourada contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

60° | 37°
41° and mostly cloudy

Arizona News

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that ...

David Veenstra

Police investigating after pedestrian dies from hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Tuesday morning.

2 hours ago

Fight...

KTAR.com

West Phoenix fight turns into shooting, leaving a man dead and another in jail

One man is dead and another is in prison after an alleged fight turned into a shooting on Monday in west Phoenix, authorities said on Tuesday.

3 hours ago

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said....

David Veenstra

1 woman killed in rollover crash in west Phoenix

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Gilbert yard sale Friends for Life animal shelter dogs running...

Payne Moses

Gilbert animal shelter Friends for Life hosting annual yard sale

Gilbert-based animal shelter, Friends for Life, is gearing up for its annual yard sale on Thursday through Saturday that helps pay for medical costs of its rescues.

5 hours ago

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT...

David Veenstra

Full closure of US 60 between Superior, Miami extended due to blasting delay

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT announced.

7 hours ago

Sky Harbor...

ABC15 Staff

TSA: Sky Harbor ranks fourth in U.S. for most firearms discovered at security checkpoints

Phoenix Sky Harbor is near the top of a nationwide list the airport doesn't want to be a part of.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

Bundle up: Metro Phoenix could see its coldest night of the season