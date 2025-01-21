PHOENIX – You might want to pull out another blanket before going to bed on what could be the coldest night of the season in metro Phoenix.

“We’re going to see lower 30s and even some upper 20s in the coldest spots in the southeast part of the metro,” Alex Young of the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday morning. “And then, elsewhere, toward central Phoenix, we might be seeing like the mid-30s for lows.”

As a result, the NWS issued a freeze warning across much of the Valley for 11 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The public is advised to minimize time outdoors during the cold spell, keep pets inside as much as possible, insulate exterior pipes, disconnect hoses and cover plants that are susceptible to freezing temperatures.

Why is Phoenix facing its coldest night this winter?

Young said the chilly Valley conditions are related to the large arctic air mass impacting the central and eastern U.S.

“That’s just a remnant, part of it kind of seeping into our area … [and] leading to these cold overnight temperature forecasts for tonight,” he said.

However, the freezing temperatures won’t last long.

“After the cold night tonight, we’re going to be seeing some rebounding temperatures,” Young said. “It looks like we might actually be seeing some high temperatures in the upper 60s, even by tomorrow, and then maybe even the lower 70s late this week.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Kate Ourada contributed to this report.

