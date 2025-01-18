Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa leaves 3 people dead

PHOENIX — Three people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa on Saturday, authorities said.

At around 3 p.m., police responded to a call at Saguaro Lake Marina where they found an adult male and two females on a boat with carbon monoxide poisoning. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. No other details were made available at this time.

