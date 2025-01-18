Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa leaves 3 people dead

Jan 18, 2025, 5:51 PM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Three people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa on Saturday, authorities said.

At around 3 p.m., police responded to a call at Saguaro Lake Marina where they found an adult male and two females on a boat with carbon monoxide poisoning. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

RELATED STORIES

The investigation remains ongoing. No other details were made available at this time.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will receive an additional $84.3 million in federal fundi...

David Veenstra

Sky Harbor gets $84.3M in federal funding for new taxiway bridge

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will receive an additional $84.3 million in federal funding for its new 2,100-foot taxiway bridge.

2 hours ago

Arizona border wall Center for Biological Diversity Sonora chub...

Payne Moses

New portion of southern Arizona border wall to further endanger rare desert fish

Added length to the southern Arizona border wall may lead to the extinction of a rare desert fish, the Center for Biological Diversity said Wednesday.

9 hours ago

Greg Barr/Phoenix Business Journal

Holualoa Companies, LaPour close on land deal for new Phoenix hotel

Holualoa Companies and LaPour Partners have closed on the land acquisition to pave the way for a new dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin at the fast-growing CityNorth development in Phoenix.

9 hours ago

how to protect your credit score check report...

Kim Komando

These mistakes could tank your credit score

Do you know the difference between 550 and 780? Yes, they’re 230 digits apart, but they're also examples of bad and good credit scores, respectively.

10 hours ago

Arizona man sexual exploitation 10 charges...

Payne Moses

Arizona man faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

An Arizona man was charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Dec. 30 as he was linked to "child sexual abuse material" through online tips.

19 hours ago

Three people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa on Saturday, authorities said....

Bailey Leasure

Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa leaves 3 people dead

Three people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa on Saturday, authorities said.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa leaves 3 people dead