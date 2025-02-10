Close
Brady Fire forces evacuations for residents south of Prescott

Feb 10, 2025, 6:02 PM

The Brady Fire south of Prescott forced evacuations on Feb. 10, 2025. (Prescott NF Photo)

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — A new fire that sparked Monday afternoon forced evacuations for some residents south of Prescott, authorities said.

Residents in the Pine Flats areas of YCU-2174-B and YCU-2216 were put into “GO” status due to the Brady Fire around 5:15 p.m., according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

A “GO” status means that danger is imminent and people need to evacuate immediately.

Forest officials said smoke was visible from Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey, Mayer and Spring Valley.

Mayer-Goodwin Road was closed as a result of the blaze, YCSO said.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story.

