Brady Fire forces evacuations for residents south of Prescott
Feb 10, 2025, 6:02 PM
(Prescott NF Photo)
PHOENIX — A new fire that sparked Monday afternoon forced evacuations for some residents south of Prescott, authorities said.
Residents in the Pine Flats areas of YCU-2174-B and YCU-2216 were put into “GO” status due to the Brady Fire around 5:15 p.m., according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).
A “GO” status means that danger is imminent and people need to evacuate immediately.
Forest officials said smoke was visible from Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey, Mayer and Spring Valley.
Mayer-Goodwin Road was closed as a result of the blaze, YCSO said.
No other information was available.
This is a developing story.
