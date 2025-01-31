Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona wildlife officials warn about walking on lake ice

Jan 31, 2025, 8:00 PM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — As winter rolls on, Arizona wildlife officials urged people to proceed with caution when walking on frozen lakes.

No matter if the lake has newly frozen over or has been frozen for weeks, Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) warned Arizonans and visiting snow birds to never assume ice is safe to walk on.

AZGFD said many areas in northern Arizona are “experiencing large temperature changes” and this has resulted in inconsistent ice conditions on lakes.

Here are four general tips the AZGFD and Coconino and Kaibab national forests encourage people to follow when deciding if it’s safe to walk on a frozen lake:

  • See if the ice is at least 4 inches thick. A good rule of thumb is to make sure the ice is clear, as “cloudy or white” ice is weak and will break more easily. Check that the ice is clear in your direction of travel and switch paths if conditions changes.
  • Pack safety equipment like ice picks, floatation devices, safety whistles and rope. AZGFD said most of this equipment can be purchased for $10 or less. Specifically for ice picks, people are advised to wear them around their neck or inside their shirt sleeves for quick access if in danger.
  • Wear the correct footwear. Cleats specifically designed for ice walking are available for under $20, according to AZGFD.
  • Never walk on ice alone. Much like swimming, always be under the watchful eye of at least one other person. Remember not to stand too close to another once on the ice, as extra weight can add extra stress on the ice.

AZGFD continued to caution hunters when going after ducks and geese with the persisting risk of bird flu.

