Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4 Arizona rail projects, including 1 in Gilbert, receive $46.4M in federal funding

Jan 14, 2025, 3:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Four Arizona rail projects, including one in the Valley, were awarded a total of $46.4 million in federal infrastructure funds, officials announced last week.

The funding will go toward crossing safety and mobility improvements in Gilbert, Marana, Yuma and the Hualapai Tribe reservation.

The Arizona grants were announced Friday as part of a $1.1 billion investment in 123 projects in 41 states, the single largest outlay in grade crossing safety in the history of the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

The money comes from FRA’s Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program, which was established under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

RELATED STORIES

“Safe and efficient transportation is crucial for Arizona’s communities and economy,” Sen. Mark Kelly said in a press release. “This funding to upgrade old rail crossings will protect drivers, improve the movement of goods and people, and create jobs, ensuring a safer and more reliable transportation system for everyone.”

What Arizona rail projects received federal funding?

In the only Phoenix-area project receiving funds, Gilbert will use its $2.5 million award to help evaluate the safety and efficiency of 14 highway-rail grade crossings and explore the possibility of removing three of them. A grade crossing is a spot where a street or highway crosses railroad tracks at the same level.

The largest of the Arizona awards is for the Hualapai Tribe, which is getting nearly $23 million. The funds will go toward creating a grade-separated overpass and installing anti-intrusion fencing along the rail corridor in the Mohave County community of Peach Springs.

Meanwhile, the town of Marana, north of Tucson, was awarded $20.4 million to develop and design a proposed crossing improvement project.

The smallest grant is for Yuma County, which received $640,000 to study the possibility of removing three Union Pacific track crossings.

The latest wave of rail infrastructure funding comes after the four Arizona projects received $60 million from the FRA’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements in October.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the civic organization behind t...

Serena O'Sullivan

KTAR’s Community Spotlight shines a light on how WM Phoenix Open helps local charities

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the organization behind the upcoming WM Phoenix Open, and its work to help Arizona charities.

2 hours ago

Murder-suicide in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Man accused of fatally shooting woman before turning gun on himself in Phoenix murder-suicide

A man was accused of fatally shooting a woman before turning the gun on himself a murder-suicide on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

4 hours ago

MCSO body scanners...

Danny Shapiro

Sheridan reverses policy, says MCSO employees no longer will be scanned entering jails

New Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan has reversed an agency policy that required employees to be scanned upon entering jails, he announced Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Four Arizona rail projects were recently awarded a total of $46.4 million in federal infrastructure...

Kevin Stone

4 Arizona rail projects, including 1 in Gilbert, receive $46.4M in federal funding

Four Arizona rail projects, including one in the Valley, were recently awarded a total of $46.4 million in federal infrastructure funds.

7 hours ago

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona was among the senators who questioned defense secretary nominee Pete Heg...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly confronts defense nominee Pete Hegseth during confirmation hearing

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona accused Pete Hegseth of lacking transparency during a confirmation hearing for President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary pick.

8 hours ago

Buckeye speeding ticket arrest felony...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man arrested by Buckeye police after driving off while being served speeding ticket

A motorist who was pulled over for a speeding violation was arrested after trying to flee from officers and almost hitting one over the weekend, authorities said.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

4 Arizona rail projects, including 1 in Gilbert, receive $46.4M in federal funding