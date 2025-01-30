PHOENIX — The Arizona Indian Festival will make its return to Scottsdale this weekend for its 11th iteration in the East Valley city.

The free, two-day event will be hosted at the Scottsdale Civic Center (3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

All the details of the 2025 Arizona Indian Festival

The festival, hosted by the Arizona American Indian Tourism Association, will feature traditional Native arts and crafts, food and performances. It’ll also function as a platform for tourism for the 22 tribes.

Apache Crown dancers and Hopi Traditional dancers are set to perform at the festival.

New this year will be the Indigenous Food Symposium on Saturday. The event will feature speakers and a panel providing a showcase for everything food.

More than 16,000 people attended the festival, the origins of which date to 1996, last year.

The festival has been held in Scottsdale since 2015.

More information about the festival can be found online.

