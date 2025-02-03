PHOENIX — A 72-year-old woman was found dead after a Sunday afternoon drive-by shooting in south Phoenix, authorities said.

Investigators said Joanne Marie Smith was killed in the shooting, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Where was afternoon shooting in Phoenix over the weekend?

The crime took place near 24th Street and Roeser Road around 5:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found Smith with at least one gunshot wound.

She died after being brought to a nearby hospital for treatment for her injuries, police said.

Details about afternoon shooting in Phoenix that left woman dead

Homicide detectives believe Smith was outside a home in the area when a suspect — or suspects — driving by the residence fired in Smith’s direction and struck her.

No further details were released as this is an ongoing investigation.

Those with tips on the drive-by shooting are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish speakers.

