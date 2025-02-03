Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

72-year-old woman killed by drive-by shooting in south Phoenix

Feb 3, 2025, 8:00 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A 72-year-old woman was found dead after a Sunday afternoon drive-by shooting in south Phoenix, authorities said.

Investigators said Joanne Marie Smith was killed in the shooting, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Where was afternoon shooting in Phoenix over the weekend?

The crime took place near 24th Street and Roeser Road around 5:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found Smith with at least one gunshot wound.

She died after being brought to a nearby hospital for treatment for her injuries, police said.

Details about afternoon shooting in Phoenix that left woman dead

Homicide detectives believe Smith was outside a home in the area when a suspect — or suspects — driving by the residence fired in Smith’s direction and struck her.

RELATED STORIES

No further details were released as this is an ongoing investigation.

Those with tips on the drive-by shooting are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish speakers.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Pick has paid out two jackpots in 2025....

Kevin Stone

Ticket for Arizona Lottery game from a Phoenix gas station wins $1M jackpot

A lucky player won $1 million in The Pick on Monday night, hitting the second jackpot of the year in the Arizona Lottery game.

32 minutes ago

A Phoenix man faces child sex trafficking charges in a case involving a teenage runaway from Texas...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix man accused of child sex trafficking in case involving teenage Texas runaway

A Phoenix man faces child sex trafficking charges in a case involving a teenage runaway from Texas, authorities announced Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Border situation yuma...

Kevin Stone

Arizona border mayor credits President Trump for ‘close to overnight’ improvements

The border situation improved quickly after President Donald Trump returned to the White House, according to the longtime mayor of Arizona’s largest border city.

3 hours ago

Construction on the Gilbert Road bridge between Mesa and State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) has been ...

Bailey Leasure

Construction completed on Gilbert Road bridges between Mesa, State Route 87

Construction on the Gilbert Road bridge between Mesa and State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) has been completed.

5 hours ago

Mesa has announced it's launching a $1 million grant program in an effort to prevent and reduce opi...

Bailey Leasure

Mesa launching $1M grant program to battle opioid epidemic

Mesa has announced it's launching a $1 million grant program in an effort to prevent and reduce opioid use in the city.

7 hours ago

State tax policy changes are largely the reason Phoenix is facing a projected budget shortfall of o...

Kevin Stone

Here’s why Phoenix faces budget shortfall, might hike sales tax rate and/or cut services

Recent state tax policy changes are largely the reason Phoenix is facing a projected budget shortfall of over $100 million, according to Vice Mayor Ann O’Brien.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

72-year-old woman killed by drive-by shooting in south Phoenix