ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT begins US 93 widening project northwest of the Valley

Feb 2, 2025, 4:30 PM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Construction on a split four-lane highway on the US 93, a project to widen a four-mile stretch in northwest Arizona, is beginning this week, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT said construction will take place 13 miles north of Wikieup, specifically between mileposts 106 and 110.

The $80.6 million project is expected to last into 2027. Construction workers will be rolling equipment into the area of interest over the next few weeks, ADOT said.

US 93 improvements will include the following:

  • Creating two bridges over Cane Spring Wash, plus removing a bridge at milepost 109,
  • Repairing and installing drainage and sediment-control facilities,
  • Reworking the intersection turnout at Upper Trout Road.

What are ADOT’s long-term projects for US 93?

ADOT plans to create 200 miles of split four-lane highway on US 93 between Wickenburg and the Hoover Dam.

RELATED STORIES

Last October, ADOT was awarded a $26 million federal grant to begin work on installing a four-lane divided highway northwest of Wickenburg between mileposts 194.5 and 199. The project had previously been approved to only cover about 3.2 miles.

Once completed, this segment will connect to another five-mile stretch in Wickenburg that gained two lanes (from two to four) last November.

ADOT is actively working on an interchange that will merge US 93 with Interstate 40 in Kingman, which began in last December and has an expected completion date in 2026.

Another widening project between mileposts 161.7 and 166.2 near Big Jim Wash is in the planning stage, and it will begin during fiscal years 2027 and 2028 if approved, per ADOT.

Arizona News

