PHOENIX — Five suspects took part in a social media drug ring and were arrested for trafficking military style weapons, firearms and drugs, authorities said.

Luis Acevedo Machorro, Marcos Acevedo Machorro, Jennifer Rojas Madrigal, Andres Acevedo Dominguez and Jesus Garcia Barrales were identified as the suspects, according to a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) press release.

How did police learn about the social media drug ring?

The suspects posted machine guns, semi-automatic guns, AK-47 and AR-style rifles for sale on social media, according to investigators. Along with the weapons, police also found 2,000 fentanyl pills, small amounts of cocaine, methamphetamines and MDMA, which is known as ecstasy or molly.

The drug busts were done with the help of the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Taskforce (MCDST) team that’s a part of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA). HIDTA was a program established by congress to help in areas with excessive drug trafficking.

The taskforce was made up by the following agencies: MCSO, Buckeye Police Department, Tempe Police Department, Mesa Police Department, Surprise Police Department, Casa Grande Police Department, Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Arizona Department of Corrections, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Investigations that are assigned to MCDST range from mid-sized to larger-scale drug trafficking rings throughout Arizona.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the suspects may face future impending charges.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.