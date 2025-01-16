Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what you should know about Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, from Hagar to ‘Hillbillies’

Jan 16, 2025, 9:15 AM | Updated: 12:50 pm

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Car aficionados will have a chance to bid on millions of dollars’ worth of collectible vehicles and memorabilia at the 2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.

However, the popular annual event at WestWorld of Scottsdale is more than just a car sale. Barrett-Jackson calls the spectacle “the ultimate automotive lifestyle experience.”

“Guests who join us in-person find themselves immersed in a thrilling environment filled with engaging exhibits, interactive seminars, exceptional dining options, live music and, of course, the world’s most coveted collectible vehicles,” Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of the auction house, said in a press release.

The auction, which will be livestreamed, starts on Saturday and runs for nine days (Jan 18-26). Full event and daily passes can be purchased online.

2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Gullwing 2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale hennessey 2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale komfort 2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale hillbillies

But first, the second annual “Rock The Block” pre-auction concert, with headliner Sammy Hagar, kicks off the festivities on Friday night. Concert tickets are sold separately.

Rarities on block at 2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction

Hagar won’t just be rocking out with friends Michael Anthony, Vic Johnson and Kenny Aronoff. He’ll also be putting his 1962 Ford Thunderbird on the block.

Here are some other highlights from the 1,800-plus vehicles going under the gavel with no reserve at the 2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction:

RELATED STORIES

A different 1956 Gullwing sold for an event-high $3.41 million at the January 2024 Scottsdale auction, when over 2,000 vehicles crossed the block and generated over $200 million in sales.

The 2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction is one of over 20 automotive experiences during Arizona Car Week. Many of the events are free.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

deadly residential fire...

Kevin Stone

Life lost in Phoenix residential fire for 3rd time in 8 days

A person was killed Thursday in Phoenix’s third deadly residential fire in a span of eight days, authorities said.

57 minutes ago

Northbound State Route 87 was closed at Gilbert Road on Jan. 16, 2025....

Kevin Stone

Northbound State Route 87 closed after hit-and-run collision, shooting

A stretch of highway north of Mesa was closed Wednesday while authorities searched for a suspect in a hit-and-run collision and shooting.

3 hours ago

child sex crimes guilty sentencing arrest Phoenix...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix man found guilty of trying to pay for sex with 13-year-old girl

A Maricopa County jury found William Schlicher of Phoenix guilty of trying to engage in child sex crimes by responding to an online sex trafficking ad.

3 hours ago

New dementia research report suggests risk growing...

Serena O'Sullivan

With new report predicting surge in dementia cases, Phoenix expert shares preventative tips

Nature Medicine published a study on Monday that suggests there would be 1 million people diagnosed with dementia each year by 2060.

4 hours ago

A hand-built 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300sl Gullwing coupe will be offered at the 2025 Barrett-Jackson Sc...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what you should know about Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, from Hagar to ‘Hillbillies’

Car aficionados will have a chance to bid on millions of dollars’ worth of collectible vehicles and memorabilia at the 2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.

6 hours ago

Councilwoman Ann O'Brien was selected as Phoenix's vice mayor on Wednesday, after a 7-1 vote by her...

David Veenstra

Councilwoman Ann O’Brien selected as new Phoenix vice mayor

Councilwoman Ann O'Brien was selected by her colleagues as Phoenix's vice mayor on Wednesday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

Here’s what you should know about Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, from Hagar to ‘Hillbillies’