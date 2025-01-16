PHOENIX – Car aficionados will have a chance to bid on millions of dollars’ worth of collectible vehicles and memorabilia at the 2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.

However, the popular annual event at WestWorld of Scottsdale is more than just a car sale. Barrett-Jackson calls the spectacle “the ultimate automotive lifestyle experience.”

“Guests who join us in-person find themselves immersed in a thrilling environment filled with engaging exhibits, interactive seminars, exceptional dining options, live music and, of course, the world’s most coveted collectible vehicles,” Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of the auction house, said in a press release.

The auction, which will be livestreamed, starts on Saturday and runs for nine days (Jan 18-26). Full event and daily passes can be purchased online.

But first, the second annual “Rock The Block” pre-auction concert, with headliner Sammy Hagar, kicks off the festivities on Friday night. Concert tickets are sold separately.

Rarities on block at 2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction

Hagar won’t just be rocking out with friends Michael Anthony, Vic Johnson and Kenny Aronoff. He’ll also be putting his 1962 Ford Thunderbird on the block.

Here are some other highlights from the 1,800-plus vehicles going under the gavel with no reserve at the 2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction:

One of 311 hand-built 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300sl Gullwing coupes.

The second 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 roadster from a run of 30 created by Texas-based hypercar manufacturer Hennessey Special Vehicles.

A rare 1987 Porsche 959 Komfort, which can go 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds and is one of just 292 made for the model year.

A 1921 Oldsmobile Model 46 truck modified for use in “The Beverly Hillbillies” TV show and movie.

A different 1956 Gullwing sold for an event-high $3.41 million at the January 2024 Scottsdale auction, when over 2,000 vehicles crossed the block and generated over $200 million in sales.

The 2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction is one of over 20 automotive experiences during Arizona Car Week. Many of the events are free.

