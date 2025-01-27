PHOENIX — Updating election management systems is high on the priority list ahead of 2026 for Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, who says the overhaul would be inexpensive and necessary.

Fontes said it would cost $4 million to replace the systems, increasing dependability on Election Day in a state where legislators and residents have been asking for faster results.

“These systems are critically endangered because they’re so antiquated,” Fontes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday. “The bottom line is this: We have really never paid enough attention to the technical infrastructure in the state of Arizona.”

Fontes said currently, there’s one programmer who can run the systems, which operate in 13 of 15 of Arizona’s counties. He’s concerned about the future of it since the programmer is retired and only works as a contractor.

He wants a system that many can be trained on and use successfully.

“This guy is pushing 70 years old. I don’t want to have to bubble wrap him and bring him in … It costs us a fortune because he’s the only one that knows how to run that system,” Fontes said.

Are new election management systems feasible in Arizona?

Getting an updated system could be a challenge.

Fontes said he’s working with Arizona legislators on both sides of the aisle, but hasn’t seen concrete plans to make it a reality ahead of 2026.

“Hopefully we can have it up and running by 2026 but we’re not getting the love that I think we deserve from the budgets that have been proposed,” Fontes said. “It’s not in there.”

Fontes added that updated systems would free up some logistical nightmares he’s had to deal with, including moving the operation to an unspecified location before the most recent Election Day and needing them watched daily.

“I’ve got the National Guard watching my system every single day because I need to,” Fontes said. “I shouldn’t have to do that. They have plenty of other stuff they should be dealing with.”

Follow @DannyShapiro13

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.