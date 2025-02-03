Chandler teacher wins award 2025: Angel Acosta Carrasquillo...

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PHOENIX — In December, KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos’ Pay Tribute to a Teacher reward went to Angel Carrasquillo, who teaches STEM to students in 9th through 12th grade.

Carrasquillo works at Skyline Gila River School in Chandler, where 98% of students are from the Gila River Indian Reservation. Since urban sprawl from metro Phoenix stops at the reservation, these students often have less access to the resources and infrastructure available in more densely populated areas.

“Our school is addressing it by providing students opportunity as much in college, trade and other careers that they want to choose,” Carrasquillo told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “Currently, our school is providing dual enrollment for our students, and I’m really pleased to be one of those teachers in dual enrollment by offering CIS 105.”

How does Chandler STEM teacher help Native American students?

This basic technology course serves many of the charter school’s seniors and juniors, he added.

“I’m kind of the STEM person of the school, so we were able to provide them with opportunities in STEM robotics,” he said.

He’s passionate about fostering an interest in STEM and computer science within Native students, who are severely underrepresented in these fields, according to the National Science Foundation.

Last year, the school took 10 students to the 2024 International SeaPerch Challenge, an international competition in Maryland on underwater robotics.

“That was something that has never been seen before in our school,” Carrasquillo said. “I cannot express how supercalifragilisticexpialidocious we were!”

Each month, the Pay Tribute to a Teacher reward celebrates educators like Carrasquillo with a gift of $2,500.

“Currently, we’re working on many projects,” Carrasquillo said. “We are working on multiple research [projects] in hydroponics and the Colorado River pollution. I’m going to use that for funding these programs so we can provide more opportunities for our students.”

He did a happy dance upon hearing he won the award.

“I don’t know how I’m going to wake up tomorrow,” he said after hearing he’d get the money to help his students. “You know what? I’m not going to sleep!”

