Chandler teacher wins award 2025: Angel Acosta Carrasquillo...

Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA EDUCATION NEWS

Chandler teacher wins Bruce and Gaydos’ teacher tribute for launching STEM initiatives in school

Feb 3, 2025, 4:00 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — In December, KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos’ Pay Tribute to a Teacher reward went to Angel Carrasquillo, who teaches STEM to students in 9th through 12th grade.

Carrasquillo works at Skyline Gila River School in Chandler, where 98% of students are from the Gila River Indian Reservation. Since urban sprawl from metro Phoenix stops at the reservation, these students often have less access to the resources and infrastructure available in more densely populated areas.

“Our school is addressing it by providing students opportunity as much in college, trade and other careers that they want to choose,” Carrasquillo told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “Currently, our school is providing dual enrollment for our students, and I’m really pleased to be one of those teachers in dual enrollment by offering CIS 105.”

How does Chandler STEM teacher help Native American students?

This basic technology course serves many of the charter school’s seniors and juniors, he added.

RELATED STORIES

“I’m kind of the STEM person of the school, so we were able to provide them with opportunities in STEM robotics,” he said.

He’s passionate about fostering an interest in STEM and computer science within Native students, who are severely underrepresented in these fields, according to the National Science Foundation.

Last year, the school took 10 students to the 2024 International SeaPerch Challenge, an international competition in Maryland on underwater robotics.

“That was something that has never been seen before in our school,” Carrasquillo said. “I cannot express how supercalifragilisticexpialidocious we were!”

Chandler teacher wins award 2025

Each month, the Pay Tribute to a Teacher reward celebrates educators like Carrasquillo with a gift of $2,500.

“Currently, we’re working on many projects,” Carrasquillo said. “We are working on multiple research [projects] in hydroponics and the Colorado River pollution. I’m going to use that for funding these programs so we can provide more opportunities for our students.”

He did a happy dance upon hearing he won the award.

“I don’t know how I’m going to wake up tomorrow,” he said after hearing he’d get the money to help his students. “You know what? I’m not going to sleep!”

Want to nominate a teacher for the award? Submissions are accepted here.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Education News

Chandler teacher wins award 2025: Angel Acosta Carrasquillo...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler teacher wins Bruce and Gaydos’ teacher tribute for launching STEM initiatives in school

KTAR is shining its monthly Pay Tribute to a Teacher spotlight on Angel Acosta Carrasquillo, who teaches STEM.

21 hours ago

Mesa Community College have announced they have has been granted $225,000 through Meta that will pr...

Bailey Leasure

Mesa College Promise expands scholarship opportunities thanks to Meta

Mesa Community College has announced they have been granted $225,000 through Meta that will provide more scholarship opportunities.

2 days ago

ASU Republican group event DACA ICE...

Balin Overstolz McNair

ASU Republican group calling for deportations on campus receives backlash from fellow students

An ASU Republican group is urging students to report suspected undocumented migrant peers to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, drawing backlash from fellow students.

4 days ago

Teachers at the financially troubled Isaac School District teachers can expect to be paid on Friday...

Kevin Stone

Funds released to pay Isaac School District teachers, Supt. Tom Horne says

Teachers at the financially troubled Isaac School District can expect to be paid on Friday, according to Arizona's top education official.

4 days ago

Isaac School District teachers should receive a paycheck this week, after a mismanaged budget left ...

Roxanne De La Rosa

Isaac School District teachers to be paid after approval from state treasurer

It was announced on Tuesday night that Isaac School District teachers will return to work without pay on Wednesday, after the district massively went over its budget by millions.

5 days ago

Isaac School District...

Danny Shapiro

Horne believes Isaac School District deal with Tolleson could face legal challenge

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne thinks the deal the Isaac School District struck with Tolleson on Wednesday could be the subject of a legal challenge.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

Chandler teacher wins Bruce and Gaydos’ teacher tribute for launching STEM initiatives in school