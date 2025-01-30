New Fry's grocery store opening in Gilbert on Jan. 31, 2025...

PHOENIX — A new Fry’s grocery store is officially coming to Gilbert on Friday.

The 125,621 square-foot store at 3490 S. Power Road will have a sushi station, wine department, Starbucks, Murray’s cheese stop, pickup services and a pharmacy with same-day delivery and a drive-thru. There’s also a 20-pump fuel center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off the grand opening event at 7:30 a.m. The Friday opening comes after two previous scheduled opening dates were pushed back.

Gilbert’s newest Fry’s grocery store will be open every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. beginning Saturday. There are 250 employees working at the store.

What’s there to do at grand opening of Fry’s grocery store in Gilbert?

Some of the grand opening festivities include $30 Fry’s gift card giveaways for the first 200 guests in line at 7:30 a.m.

There will be brand samples and demos, along with a kid’s booth with fresh fruit and coloring booths.

There’s also going to be the American Leadership Academy band and a 102.5 KNIX radio station booth from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Fry’s Food Stores President Monica Garnes will also provide remarks at the event, along with Gilbert Mayor Scott Anderson.

Fry’s will also present a $5,000 check to United Food Bank, a nonprofit that gives food to those in need.

