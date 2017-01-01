Top Stories
Estimated 500 at Sky Harbor Airport protest Trump's refugee ban
About 500 people gathered at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to protest President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees from certain Muslim countries.
Arizona county recorders complain about elections director
County recorders in all 15 Arizona counties say their relationship with Secretary of State Michele Reagan is in “a dire state” and have called on Reagan to fix the problems.
Trump's ban dashes hope for many asylum-seekers
Trump signed a sweeping executive order Friday that he billed as a necessary step to stop “radical Islamic terrorists” from coming to the U.S.
John McCain criticizes President Trump on travel ban, says it will aid ISIS
Arizona senator John McCain criticized President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants saying it will only give the terror group ISIS more propaganda.
Man turns Tempe golf course into a farmer's market
Where people used to drive carts on the grass and take divots out of the ground is now where people are selling things they grew from other ground.
Arizona elementary schools participate in 'Read to the Final Four' competition
Many Valley elementary schools are participating in a new literacy program hosted by the 2017 NCAA Final Four and the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee.
Gilbert fire pilots new response vehicle with goal of being more efficient
The Gilbert Fire and Rescue will be rolling out a new vehicle to respond to medical emergencies later this month in an effort be more efficient.
Feds to lift boating restrictions at Lake Havasu
Federal wildlife officials say they will be reopening the half-mile of backwater in Lake Havasu Wildlife Refuge that was abruptly closed to boaters.
Arizona News
Roadie offers ride sharing shipping delivery service
Roadie, is a new peer-to-peer deliver services that utilize individuals who are currently already on a road trip to transport packages.
Arizona Sports
Loss to Washington State highlights Sun Devils' struggles on defense
The ASU Sun Devils have had issues defensively all season, and Sunday's 91-83 loss to the Washington State University Cougars was no exception.
Sports Illustrated lists Suns' Bledsoe among players who should be traded
Andrew Sharp of SI listed five NBA players who should be traded but won't be before February's deadline, including Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe.
With no answer for Josh Hawkinson, ASU falls to Washington State
Tra Holder led the Sun Devils with 27 points and Torian Graham added 19 in Arizona State's loss to Washington State and leading scorer Josh Hawkinson.
Kurt for Canton: A collection of content
Here at Arizona Sports, we've taken time to look back at Kurt Warner's tenure with the Cardinals through a variety of different stories, videos and notes.
Report: Alabama WR coach Billy Napier to become new ASU offensive coordinator
Arizona State reportedly has their new offensive coordinator.
Louisville Bats to honor Muhammad Ali with special jerseys
On the one-year anniversary of his death, the Louisville Bats will pay tribute to Muhammad Ali, who rose to become the greatest of all time.
February NCAA bracket sneak peak to provide early glimpse at March Madness
For the first time, the NCAA will provide college basketball fans with a preview of the top 16 seeds in the tournament field before Selection Sunday.
Kurt: A Retrospective Video Series – Favorite moment as a Cardinal
In the second installment of “Kurt: A Retrospective Video Series,” we talk about our favorite moment of his Cardinals tenure.
Business
Uber CEO challenged for Trump connection after immigrant ban
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is facing criticism online for his relationship with President Donald Trump after the administration imposed a temporary ban…
Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: utility faces trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Environmental groups are taking the Tennessee Valley Authority to trial over waste ash from an aging coal-fired power plant northeast of…
-
The Latest: SAG Awards kick off by honoring stunt ensembles
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Latest on Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, honoring the best film and TV performances of 2016 (all…
Most religious groups come out against Trump refugee order
Rabbi Joel Mosbacher had just finished the morning's Shabbat service when he got an urgent message: Rabbis were needed at New York's Kennedy Airport. People…
