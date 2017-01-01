Top Stories
-
Puppy Bowl, Walking Dead and more: What else is on TV this Super Bowl Sunday?
You've already seen most of the new Super Bowl commercials on YouTube and perhaps aren't an NFL fan. What else is there to watch on TV on Super Bowl Sunday?
-
ADOT warns against drunk driving with Super Bowl-themed signs
The Arizona Department of Transportation is fighting to keep drunk drivers off the road on Super Bowl Sunday with the use of signs on Phoenix-area highways.
-
Asked about Putin, Trump says US isn't 'so innocent'
President Donald Trump said he respects Vladimir Putin, and when an interviewer called the Russian leader “a killer,” Trump said the United States has many of them.
-
Phoenix to kick off its 27th annual Chinese Week downtown
Phoenix will kick off its 27th annual Phoenix Chinese Week on Feb. 10-12, highlighting their Culture and Cuisine Festival.
-
Kurt Warner voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame
Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
-
Arizona State University pulls out of Arizona Coyotes arena deal
Arizona State University has pulled out of a deal that would have brought the Arizona Coyotes to Tempe. University officials said the university "has no intention of proceeding to sign a development agreement...with the Coyotes."
-
Most-searched Super Bowl food in Arizona? Cornbread, report says
Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, which means people all over the country are gearing up by cooking up dishes that could feed an entire football team.
-
Arizona governor gets special honor with Ducey the colt
Arizona governor Doug Ducey's efforts to help save the Salt River wild horses didn't go unnoticed by the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group.
-
Parts of U.S. 60, Loop 101 to be closed Sunday-Wednesday nights
Westbound U.S. 60 and northbound Loop 101 will be closed to drivers at various times at night starting Super Bowl Sunday and ending Wednesday morning.
-
-
-
Lawmakers often brush off constitutionality concerns
Arizona lawmakers frequently rebuff the legal advice of lawyers who say their proposed bills are unconstitutional.
-
-
Abortions dropped in Arizona in 2015, continuing four-year decline
The number of abortions in Arizona fell in 2015, continuing a four-year trend that began in 2011, according to Arizona Department of Health Services.
-
-
Phoenix-area city to offer free tax assistance for residents
Even though Tax Day is still months away, Glendale officials want to help residents get ahead of the curve. The city of Glendale paired by with AARP to offer free tax assistance at the Glendale Adult Center through April 18.
-
Suns military surprise member hides in plain sight
While jumping out of a cake is a common way to spring a surprise, the Phoenix Suns changed the formula a little bit.
-
ESPN names Paul Goldschmidt 'worth price of admission' for D-backs
ESPN writer David Schoenfield made a list of one player from every team worth the price of admission, naming Paul Goldschmidt for the Diamondbacks.
-
Larry Fitzgerald named co-winner of Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was named the co-winner of the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Saturday at the NFL Honors event in Houston.
-
Suns Strokes: Suns defense falls apart in loss to Bucks
Looking to build upon their performance the night before in Sacramento, the Phoenix Suns instead fell flat on their collective faces.
-
Devin Booker erupts in second quarter, scores 27 points in under 8 minutes
Devin Booker decided to challenge himself when it came to continuing his streak of scoring 20 points or more in 15 straight games.
-
Sixteen stories from the Waste Management Phoenix Open's 16th hole
Taking in the hole straight out of "Happy Gilmore": The sights and sounds of the 16th hole at the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
-
Arizona State University pulls out of Arizona Coyotes arena deal
Arizona State University has pulled out of a deal that would have brought the Arizona Coyotes to Tempe.
-
Kurt Warner's storybook Arizona tenure, in photos
Overall, Kurt Warner appeared in 67 games for the Arizona Cardinals -- including 63 starts -- with varying degrees of success.
-
Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ban is lifted
BOSTON (AP) -- Travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump enjoyed tearful reunions with loved ones in the U.S. on…
-
Los Angeles marchers protest Trump orders on oil pipelines
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Hundreds of marchers are taking to the streets of downtown Los Angeles to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's executive order fast-tracking…
-
Despite White House warning, Israel pushes settlement bill
JERUSALEM (AP) -- Israel's prime minister is moving ahead with a contentious law that would legalize dozens of settlement outposts in the West Bank, despite…
-
Activists: Charities must move galas from Trump's Mar-a-Lago
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Protesters are demanding that charities move their upcoming galas from President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Petitions are circulating that the…
-
Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ban is lifted
BOSTON (AP) -- Travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump enjoyed tearful reunions with loved ones in the U.S. on…
-
The Latest: Trump says Patriots by 8 over Falcons
HOUSTON (AP) -- The Latest on Super Bowl 51 (all times local): 3:55 p.m. President Donald Trump is predicting an 8-point victory by the New…
