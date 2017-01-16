Top Stories
Sing it out: Dates announced, 'Hamilton' to be at ASU Gammage for nearly a month
The tour dates have been announced and the Broadway hit "Hamilton" will be on the stage at ASU Gammage for nearly one month next year.
Donald Trump's team considers relocating White House media corps
Vice President-elect Mike Pence cast the idea of relocating the media corps as a response to increased interest in the new administration.
Chandler to dedicate kiosk near former internment camp site
Chandler plans next weekend to dedicate a history kiosk in a park near the site of a World War II internment camp for Japanese Americans.
Fly on the wild side: Flight 666 flies to HEL on Friday the 13th
In a twist of epic proportions, FinnAir Flight 666 flew on Friday the 13th and landed in Helsinki, Finland -- a city that has an airport code HEL. I wish I was joking.
Tempe police search for suspect after a man is fatally shot
Police in Tempe say they're searching for a suspect after the body of a shooting victim was found in a home's backyard.
Four people rescued on snowy San Francisco Peaks in past week
The Coconino County Sheriff's office has rescued two sets of people who got lost in the snowy San Francisco Peaks over the past week.
Recent rain, snow helping ease Arizona's long drought
Recent rain and snow that has fallen in Arizona is helping to ease the state's 17-year drought, a climatologist said.
What you need to know now about the upcoming tax season
The Internal Revenue Service says to expect a few changes when the nation’s individual income tax filing season opens on Jan. 23.
Arizona News
Main Street Minute: Phoenix-area community opens new wine and beer bar
Salut! Arcadia has a new wine and beer bar, The Phoenix Business Journal reports. The Whining Pig just opened its third Valley location near 40th Street and Indian School Road.
Mayor Greg Stanton touts Phoenix as destination town during Mexico City trip
In a recent trip to Mexico City, Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton spoke to Mexican leaders about growing the tourism industry between the two cities.
Parts of Phoenix-area freeway to close overnight during week of Jan. 16
Several sections of State Route 51 will close overnight during the week of Jan 16, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Arizona prisoners to access program for rehabilitation, reducing recidivism
Arizona prisoners will soon have access to a new program that is designed to help them succeed and reduce recidivism once they are released.
Kaibab National Forest in northern Arizona asks for community's help with trash
The Kaibab National Forest is asking for the community's help in keeping their park clean after their employees collected over 1,000 pounds of trash.
Arizona Sen. John McCain: Wall isn't enough to secure border
One day after President-elect Donald Trump promised to start working “immediately” on a wall on the Mexico border, Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, said a wall alone would not be sufficient to secure the border.
Arizona Sports
Report: Arizona AD Greg Byrne to be named Alabama athletic director
Arizona will reportedly have to look for a new athletic director. Greg Byrne is reportedly moving on to become the athletic director at Alabama.
Patriots CB Logan Ryan wears Steve Nash jersey after game
After a playoff win, New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan wore a jersey that Arizona sports fans just might recognize.
Roadrunners' Craig Cunningham makes surprise return to Tucson Arena
Eight weeks after collapsing on the ice of Tucson Arena, Tuscon Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham made a returned to see the Roadrunners play.
Cardinals RB David Johnson, wife Meghan welcome baby boy
Meghan Johnson, wife of Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson, gave birth to the couple's first child late Saturday morning.
Dez Bryant's cleats for playoff game include reused Nikes and a Nick Jr. character
With a chance for the Dallas Cowboys to go to the NFC conference championship for the first time since 1995 on the line, every little detail could matter, including cleat style.
2017 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: Projections for the Arizona Cardinals
What will the Cardinals do with their first pick in the draft? The Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker will keep you updated on all the latest projections.
Cardinals to play McVay, Phillips twice a year after Rams' new hires
The Los Angeles Rams made quite a splash with their coaching staff on Thursday, hiring Sean McVay as head coach and Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator.
Kurt Warner leads in Hall of Fame fan vote
If the NFL fan vote is any indicator, former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner is a lock to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Business
After long decline, St. Louis tries to rebuild with startups
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis' fortunes may be looking up, thanks to a surprising surge in business startups. St. Louis was the nation's fourth-largest…
States can offer a lesson as GOP proposes deep cut taxes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans who have pledged to cut federal taxes to boost the economy might consider looking…
Trumping Trump? Democrat Cuomo courts 'middle-class anger'
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- An ambitious Democratic governor with possible White House aspirations has a formula for staying blue in the time of Trump: Take…
National
