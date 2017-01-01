Top Stories
GoDaddy releases Super Bowl commercial days before big game
Some companies are keeping their Super Bowl commercials a secret until the big game, but Arizona-based GoDaddy has released its ad for the world to see.
Full-service gym could be working its way to Phoenix Sky Harbor
A lifestyle business focused on airport travelers is betting that working out in a gym is preferable to pacing the gate area.
Valley-based Four Peaks Brewery pledges to uphold LGBT equality
Officials at Four Peaks Brewery in Tempe signed a unity pledge to uphold equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Arizonans.
Congressional Republicans move to dismantle Obama rules
Congressional Republicans are moving to dismantle former President Barack Obama’s rules on the environment, gun ownership and financial disclosure.
Americans leave $61B on table by not using all their vacation time
Last year, 55 percent of American workers did not use all their vacation time. In Arizona, experts estimated vacationers would provide a $1.5 billion boost for the travel economy.
Police arrest ex-husband of Phoenix woman shot to death in front of their kids
Police arrested the ex-husband of a 35-year-old woman who was shot to death Tuesday morning while she was putting their children into a car.
Main Street Minute: Phoenix grocery store celebrates remodel, reopening
A Phoenix grocery store opened the doors to show off its remodel at 44th Street and McDowell Road with a celebration that included prizes and mariachi singers.
Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald nearing decision on his future
Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald said, “I’m going to take a couple days, a couple weeks to figure it out and that’s going to be it."
Arizona tourism officials: Using vacation time benefits state's economy
Last year, 55 percent of American workers did not use all their vacation time. In Arizona, experts estimated vacationers would provide a $1.5 billion boost for the travel economy.
Top Clicks of January 2017
January's headlines are on our site were dominated by real estate news, from a new sales record to a former Diamondbacks ace dropping the price of his home.
Arizona-based Four Peaks Brewery pledges to uphold equality for LGBT individuals
Officials at Four Peaks Brewery in Tempe signed a unity pledge on Tuesday to uphold equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Arizonans.
Former Phoenix worker accused of stealing $500K in copper for resale
A former Phoenix water department worker was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of buying copper tubing on the city's dime and then selling it at a scrap yard.
Arizona saw nearly a 30 percent increase in human trafficking cases in 2016, report says
Arizona had a 30 percent increase in reported cases of human trafficking in 2016, according to National Human Trafficking Hotline Data.
Police: Phoenix-area mom accused of killing 5-month-old son said heard voices
A mother in Buckeye, Arizona, accused of killing her 5-month-old son told police she stabbed him, had been hearing voices in her head and wasn't in control of her actions, police said Tuesday.
Kurt Warner's storybook Arizona tenure, in photos
Overall, Kurt Warner appeared in 67 games for the Arizona Cardinals -- including 63 starts -- with varying degrees of success.
Feeling better, Larry Fitzgerald says decision on future will come 'pretty soon'
Speaking at the Special Olympics putting event at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Tuesday, Larry Fitzgerald said he was feeling good, feeling better.
Report: Quarterback Blake Barnett eligible to play right away at Arizona State
According to a report, ASU transfer Blake Barnett won't have to sit out the first four games of the 2017 season as was originally thought.
Washington PG Markelle Fultz is a draft prospect worth losing for
Markelle Fultz confirmed in a two-game trip to Arizona that he's the No. 1 option in the 2017 NBA Draft and has a chance to be a franchise point guard.
Shelburne: Suns are one of two teams with 'all the assets right now'
Ramona Shelburne joined Burns & Gambo and said that the Suns do have a lot to offer the Kings if they are indeed interested in pursing the All-Star center.
Fourth line's efforts can't keep Coyotes' season-long winning streak alive
If the other three lines had brought as much to the table as the fourth line did, the Coyotes might be looking at a four-game winning streak.
ASU names Billy Napier as offensive coordinator
Arizona State officially announced Tuesday that Billy Napier will be the team's new offensive coordinator.
Floyd still has love for Arizona while with Patriots preparing for Super Bowl
For Michael Floyd, to say this season has been a bumpy one would be an understatement, but things have ultimately worked out well for the former Cardinal.
2017 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: Projections for the Arizona Cardinals
What will the Cardinals do with their first pick in the draft? The Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker will keep you updated on all the latest projections.
Kurt: A Retrospective Video Series – Organizational impact
In the second installment of “Kurt: A Retrospective Video Series,” we talk about the impact Warner left on the Cardinals organization.
Nestle USA moving headquarters from California to Virginia
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) -- Chocolate maker Nestle is moving its U.S. headquarters from California to Virginia. About 750 jobs are associated with the move. Nestle…
Text of the Fed's statement after its meeting Wednesday
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Below is the statement the Fed released Wednesday after its policy meeting ended: Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met…
Fed leaves key rate unchanged at a time of uncertainty
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Reserve has left its key interest rate unchanged at a time of solid economic gains but also heightened uncertainty surrounding…
Parole hearing underway for follower of Charles Manson
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- A former follower of cult leader Charles Manson is seeking parole for the 31st time after California governors blocked four previous…
Senators spar at hearing as Democrats fume over Trump picks
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Partisan tensions flared in the usually decorous Senate Judiciary Committee. It's a sign of simmering anger as Democrats have tried unsuccessfully to…
