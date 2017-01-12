Top Stories
President Donald Trump orders construction of wall on US-Mexico border
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to order the construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico.
Arizona-based solar company ranks as worst stock performer under Obama
An Arizona-based solar company had the worst stock performance under former President Barack Obama, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.
Sen. John McCain 'seriously considering' closing excess military bases
Arizona Sen. John McCain told a Senate committee Tuesday that he is "seriously considering" closing excess military bases, according to The Hill.
President Trump's immigration policy hits close to home for 2 Arizona families
Two Arizona families were scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, ahead of what was expected to be his signing of an executive action on immigration.
Phoenix-based photographer shares her admiration for sunsets in YouTube video
For Phoenix residents, a beautiful desert sunset is nothing new. But for photographer Madison Kirkman, each sunset is a new opportunity to create dramatic and heartwarming art.
Television star Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80
Mary Tyler Moore, the star of TV's beloved "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," has died, her publicist said Wednesday. She was 80.
Breast cancer: Improved testing and treatments means more survivors
Receiving a cancer diagnosis is never welcome news. Fortunately, even with the number of breast cancer patients on the rise, the number of survivors are also rising.
98-year-old Arizona woman's art on display at Sky Harbor's airport museum
A 98-year-old Arizona artist's exhibition series of modern-style capes is on display at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.
Arizona News
Silver Alert cancelled after missing Phoenix-area man found in Tucson
A Silver Alert was cancelled late Wednesday night after a a missing Arizona man who was last seen in the Phoenix area was located in Tucson.
President Trump refuses to take solid stance on DREAMer deportation
President Donald Trump refused to take a hard stance either for or against deporting DREAMers in an interview with ABC on Wednesday.
Police: Two dead in Phoenix-area home fire
Police found the bodies of two people in a Queen Creek home after authorities estinguished a fire at the home on Wednesday night.
Judge inclined to reject Joe Arpaio's bid for jury trial
A judge said she's inclined to decide whether former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is guilty or innocent of a criminal contempt-of-court charge.
Arizona native Emma Stone up for Oscar for performance in 'La La Land'
Arizona native Emma Stone recently won a Golden Globe Award and it could soon be joined on the trophy shelf by an Academy Award.
Arizona Sports
ESPN: Cardinals' David Johnson has 'graduated to stardom'
After a record-setting second season in the NFL, Cardinals running back David Johnson is a full-fledged star, according to ESPN.com.
Report: Suns to add veteran guard Ronnie Price on 10-day contract
According to a report, the Phoenix Suns plan to add point guard Ronnie Price to a 10-day contract, pushing the roster to a full 15 players.
Vrbata's trade deadline value presents dilemma for Coyotes, other NHL teams
Radim Vrbata no longer worries about where he'll be next season. He still cares, but in 15 NHL seasons, Vrbata has played for six NHL clubs.
Suns trade notes: GM says next stretch will dictate how Phoenix acts at deadline
Phoenix Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said the next 12 games will dictate how the team attacks the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline.
Report: Suns' Derrick Jones, Jr. invited to enter Slam Dunk Contest
Derrick Jones, Jr. has not done much at the NBA level, but he has quickly earned a reputation for being one of basketball's best dunkers.
ASU football recruiting: Where the Sun Devils stand with their top targets
SunDevilSource has individual updates on the priority recruiting prospects still considering signing with ASU football in the 2017 class.
Devin Booker, Marquese Chriss to play for U.S. in Rising Stars Challenge
Booker and Chriss have been selected to play for the U.S. Team in the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, which will take place on Feb. 17.
2017 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: Projections for the Arizona Cardinals
What will the Cardinals do with their first pick in the draft? The Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker will keep you updated on all the latest projections.
Business
The Latest: Trump expected to turn attention back to economy
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 6:30 a.m. President Donald Trump is expected to turn back to the economy…
Fiat Chrysler profit jumped to $1.92 billion last year
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) -- Automaker Fiat Chrysler saw net profit jump to 1.81 billion euros ($1.92 billion) last year as a more profitable model mix…
UK official won't make promises on timing of Brexit plan
LONDON (AP) -- Britain's government is not making any promises on when it will give lawmakers a plan for leaving the European Union outlined in…
National
Chinese send fake Trump tweets as jokes, New Year wishes
BEIJING (AP) -- In China, Twitter is blocked but fake tweets by @realdonaldtrump look set to become the latest internet sensation. Users are flocking to…
10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. ANALYSIS: BORDER WALL FACES REALITY CHECK U.S.…
Fiat Chrysler profit jumped to $1.92 billion last year
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) -- Automaker Fiat Chrysler saw net profit jump to 1.81 billion euros ($1.92 billion) last year as a more profitable model mix…
Main Street Minute
Rosie On The House
Eyes On Parenting
Off Central
