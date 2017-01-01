Top Stories
4 hurt when cars collide, hit school bus in Phoenix
Four people were injured Monday morning in Phoenix when two cars crashed and barely avoided serious damage to a school bus carrying nearly a dozen children.
Ray Anderson's 3 years at ASU have been marked by big changes
In three years, athletic director Ray Anderson has overseen a renovation of Sun Devil Stadium and hired 16 coaches.
Main Street Minute: Mesa doughnut shop donating part of day's sales to nonprofit
A doughnut shop in Mesa will make a donation to a nonprofit in honor of national Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
GOP turns to arcane budget process to repeal Obama's health care law
Democrats in the Senate can easily gum up the works in repealing "Obamacare" with procedural blockades.
Trump's pick for intel chief spent years as lobbyist
Former Sen. Dan Coats, in line to be national intelligence director, has the type of Washington revolving-door career that President-elect Donald Trump has mocked.
Scottsdale's Emma Stone wins Golden Globe for performance in 'La La Land'
Scottsdale's own Emma Stone won a Golden Globe Award Sunday night for her performance in the film "La La Land."
'La La Land,' 'Moonlight' come out on top at Golden Globes
"La La Land" steamrolled through a Jimmy Fallon-hosted Golden Globes, that featured Champagne sipping and concern over President-elect Donald Trump.
Sprouts projected to open 36 locations in 2017, one in Arizona
The Phoenix-based grocery store Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open up as many as 36 locations nationwide throughout 2017, with one in Arizona opening at the start of the year.
No coat, no problem: Arizona ranked one of best states to spend winter
In what will not come as a shock to many people, Arizona was ranked one of the best states in the country in which to spend winter.
Arizona education to be a big talking point in Ducey's third State of the State
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to talk a lot about the state's education system during his third State of the State address on Monday afternoon.
Arizona lawmakers ready to open 2017 legislative session
Incoming Speaker of the House J.D. Mesnard said the most immediate challenge for Arizona lawmakers was implementing the minimum wage measure.
US 60 reopened near Wickenburg
The US 60 has been partially reopened in the westbound lane 40 miles west of Wickenburg at milepost 71 due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The US 60 has been reopened in both directions 40 miles west of Wickenburg at milepost 71 after it closed to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
On Tucson shooting anniversary, Gabby Giffords pledges to make country safer
Gabby Giffords is speaking out on the six-year anniversary of the Tucson shooting that left six dead and the former congresswoman battling for her life.…
Arizona man accused of recruiting for Islamic State faces trial
U.S. prosecutors are counting on the social media postings of an Arizona man to help persuade a jury that he was a recruiter for Islamic State militants.
Suns call out 'bandwagon' Cavs fans in Sunday night's game
The Suns broke out their "Bandwagon Cam," in which they highlighted fans dressed in Cavaliers gear and called them out for being, well, bandwagon fans.
Arizona coach Miller responds to ASU coach Hurley's commnent
Last week, some headlines were made when video of Bobby Hurley firing up his team while taking a jab at rival Arizona made it to the internet.
Coyotes center position still a big question mark moving forward
The questions surrounding the center position for the Arizona Coyotes have not stopped since they moved to Glendale.
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Clemson: College Football National Championship preview
Coming up on Monday night, No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson will face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Report: Portland Trail Blazers interested in Suns center Tyson Chandler
Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler reportedly has more interest on the trade market.
2017 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: Projections for the Arizona Cardinals
What will the Cardinals do with their first pick in the draft? The Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker will keep you updated on all the latest projections.
Arizona State transfer Sam Cunliffe commits to Kansas
Arizona State transfer Sam Cunliffe has committed to the Kansas Jayhawks less than a month after he transferred from coach Bobby Hurley's program.
Cardinals have flashbacks after Rodgers completes another last-second Hail Mary
The Arizona Cardinals have seen Aaron Rodgers complete a Hail Mary in the playoffs before.
Consumers increased borrowing at fastest pace in 3 months
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Consumers increased their borrowing in November at the fastest pace in three months. The Federal Reserve says total borrowing in November climbed…
Ethics officials clear Trump EPA nominee
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Federal ethics officials have cleared President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the Environmental Protection Agency for confirmation. The Office of Government Ethics on…
Golden Globes audience grew by 1.5 million over last year
NEW YORK (AP) -- The Nielsen company says Sunday's Golden Globes show enjoyed a bump in its audience over last year's. The awards broadcast, aired…
CBS using 'Good Wife' spinoff to sell its streaming service
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- The loud expletive coming from Christine Baranski's lips during the trailer for the upcoming spinoff of "The Good Wife" makes you…
Celebrities to turn out for women's march on Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Hollywood will be turning out in force for the women's march on Washington set to follow Donald Trump's inauguration. Actress America Ferrera…
The Latest: Businessman loses a round in 'slave labor' case
NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest in a wealthy businessman's attempt to pay for his own house arrest while awaiting a federal trial in New…
