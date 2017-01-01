Top Stories
-
YouTube's Rewind 2016 highlights viral videos, hit songs, upcoming creators
For the sixth year in a row, YouTube used its own platform to look back on 2016, mashing the year's hottest songs, most viral videos and biggest creators.
-
After being shot and paralyzed, Phoenix man works to keep children from violence
After being shot and paralyzed at 17 while he was in a gang, James Hickley works to keep Phoenix children away from violent situations.
-
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey: Trump should let states deal with business affairs
In an exclusive interview with KTAR, Ducey said he understands Trump's commitment to keep business in America, but thinks states should deal with business.
-
AP New Year's poll: Americans hopeful for a better 2017
Emotionally wrenching politics, foreign conflicts and shootings at home took a toll on Americans in 2016, but they are entering 2017 on an optimistic note.
-
Truck hits light rail train, big rig rolls over on Phoenix freeway
At least two people were injured in morning-commute accidents in Phoenix on Friday.
-
A year in review: 2016 was one of painful goodbyes and politics
In 2016, pop culture and politics collided, with the presidential election and countless deaths from celebrities to world leaders dominating news headlines.
-
Phoenix Police investigate homicide incident
Phoenix police officers responded to a shooting in the area of 6600 W. Van Buren Street around 11 a.m. on Dec. 31.
-
Vandals turn Chandler family's yard menorah into swatiska
A Phoenix-area family said vandals turned their menorah into a swastika during Hanukkah, just days after a Sun City synagogue reported a similar incident.
Photos
Arizona News
-
Phoenix Police investigate homicide incident
Phoenix police officers responded to a shooting in the area of 6600 W. Van Buren Street around 11 a.m. on Dec. 31.
-
Aggressive Phoenix shoplifters remain at-large
Two Hispanic men robbed a Circle K gas station at 6322 N. 12th Street around 3 a.m. on Dec. 6. Please report any information regarding these suspects.
-
A year in review: 2016 was one of painful goodbyes and politics
In 2016, pop culture and politics collided, with the presidential election and countless deaths from celebrities to world leaders dominating news headlines.
-
Recycle Christmas trees and wreaths at participating Phoenix parks
The Public Works Department is offering Phoenix residents a more Eco-friendly way in disposing their Christmas trees and wreaths between Dec. 27 and Jan. 8.
-
Police: Fatal Glendale collision not caused by impairment
Police responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Dec. 30 around 7:00 p.m. The incident occurred near 5100 W. Union Hills Drive.
-
Flag on the play: Fiesta Bowl to cause heavy traffic in Phoenix area on Saturday
Football is all fun and games, but the Fiesta Bowl will cause major traffic delays in Glendale starting Saturday afternoon.
-
Silver Alert issued for Sun City man
A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Edward Patrick Powers. Powers was last seen at his residence of 22006 N. Golf Club Drive in Sun City.
-
Police: Firing random gunshots on New Year's Eve could mean prison time
Owning and possessing a gun in Arizona may be legal, but shooting it into the air to celebrate New Year's is not, Glendale Police said.
Videos
Arizona Sports
-
Dealing Cards: Half a sack from 10, Jones is a game away from lucrative offseason
Chandler Jones is a half a sack away from 10 on the season, and if he gets there Sunday it will be his second consecutive season with double digit sacks.
-
Swinney, Clemson knocking on door of elite status
Dabo Swinney was comparing his coaching legacy to Urban Meyer's on Thursday at Clemson's Fiesta Bowl Media Day.
-
Fiesta Bowl beatdown new territory for Urban Meyer, Ohio State
It's been a long time since Ohio State has been shut out in a football game, but that streak ended Saturday in a 31-0 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.
-
Larry Fitzgerald: Decision on future will likely wait until at least February
Larry Fitzgerald still is not sure if he will play in 2017 or not, but he said Thursday that any decision will likely wait until at least February.
-
Jared Dudley records fourth straight DNP in Suns' loss to Jazz
Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley was starting at power forward at the beginning of his second stint with the franchise this season.
-
Behind Enemy Lines Week 17: Los Angeles Rams
The Arizona Cardinals will close out what has been a disappointing season this week in Los Angeles against the Rams, who are coming off a loss to the 49ers.
-
Bruce Arians wishes he and Jeff Fisher could finish their feud
Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said the "8-8" jab and back-and-forth with former Rams coach Jeff Fisher was about respect for one another.
-
ESPN's Jaws would re-sign Calais Campbell over Chandler Jones
Gun to his head, ESPN's Ron Jaworski said he would pick soon-to-be Arizona Cardinals free agent Calais Campbell over Chandler Jones.
-
Cardinals at Rams: Week 17 injury report
The Arizona Cardinals visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to close the regular season and are seeking revenge after Los Angeles beat them in Week 4.
-
Suns fall to 4-15 on road after loss in Utah to Jazz
The Suns dropped to 10-24, scoring just one basket over the final 6:45.
Business
-
China's manufacturing expands for 5th consecutive month
BEIJING (AP) -- Activity at China's factories slowed in December but still represented the fifth consecutive month of expansion in the latest sign that the…
-
Texas judge halts federal transgender health protections
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A federal judge in Texas on Saturday ordered a halt to another Obama administration effort to strengthen transgender rights, this time…
-
New UN chief wants consensus but faces antagonistic Trump
UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- Antonio Guterres takes the reins of the United Nations on New Year's Day, promising to be a "bridge-builder" but facing an…
National
-
Trump expresses doubts about security of all computers
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- President-elect Donald Trump says that "no computer is safe" when it comes to keeping information private, expressing new skepticism about…
-
N. Korea's leader hints of long-range missile test launch
TOKYO (AP) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hinted Sunday that Pyongyang may ring in the new year with another bang -- the test-launch…
-
The Latest: Eyewitness describes seeing attacker open fire
ISTANBUL (AP) -- The Latest on a deadly attack on an Istanbul nightclub. (all times local): 11:15 a.m. Mehmet Dag, 22, was passing by the…
Weather
56° | 48°
56° and overcast
Traffic Center
Most Popular
KTAR News Poll
KTAR On Demand/Podcasts
Voices
Main Street Minute
Rosie On The House
Arizona Votes
Eyes On Parenting
Off Central
- Off Central: A look at what it takes to police the homeless
- Off Central: Peoria firefighter collects worn American flags for veteran cremations
- Off Central: Retired Phoenix teacher giving English lessons to workers
- Off Central: Phoenix teen overcomes cancer thanks to life-saving gifts from his brothers
- Off Central: 94-year-old woman performing final stand-up comedy show in Tempe