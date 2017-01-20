Top Stories
Trump's press secretary says inauguration drew a record audience
President Donald Trump's press secretary is declaring that Trump's inauguration had the largest audience in history "both in person and around the globe."
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
President Donald Trump moved to repair his tumultuous relationship with America's spy agencies while complaining about media coverage inauguration crowds.
From London to LA, women's marches pack cities big and small
Across the globe, cities big and small saw throngs of women, men and children take to the streets Saturday in a show of unity and support for women’s rights.
10 presidential inauguration ceremonies that made history for weird reasons
Because you read all about Trump's inauguration, we thought it would be fun to highlight a few of America's most memorable inaugural moments.
Rain, snow comes to Arizona, nearly halts all travel to high country
A powerful storm system brought large amounts of rain across the Valley on Friday, while Arizona's high country was pummeled with snow.
French skier releases gut-wrenching video for Audi commercial
Candide Thovex, a professional skier from France, teamed up with Audi to create the world's iciest commercial -- without using any real ice.
Small crowd protests Donald Trump's inauguration at Arizona Capitol
A peaceful protest was held Friday outside the Arizona Capitol Building as President Donald Trump was sworn into office in the nation's capitol.
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at 10 a.m. Arizona time Friday morning on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building.
Arizona News
Sedona named a top place to go in 2017 by multiple outlets
he Grand Canyon always seems to be the place in Arizona that has the most tourists, but Sedona might be emerging as the new hot spot.
Suspect in fatal shooting of Mesa teacher arrested in California
The suspect in a fatal shooting of a Mesa teacher was arrested in California Saturday morning, according to the Tempe Police Department.
Renovation begins on telescope used in Pluto discovery
The telescope that first spotted Pluto nearly a century ago is undergoing a restoration that will take about a year to complete.
Women's March across nation hits Phoenix day after Trump's inauguration
On Saturday, a planned Women's March in support of women and minorities having a greater voice took place across the nation, including in Phoenix.
Immigrant rights groups push to grant DREAMers driver's licenses
Immigrants' rights groups are fighting for a preliminary injunction that would order Arizona to provide driver's licenses to DREAMers, or DACA recipients.
Arizonans join diverse Women’s March to protest Trump inauguration
Dozens of Arizonans are making the trek to Washington, D.C. this weekend to participate in the Women’s March on Washington, which is set to protest the incoming administration’s rhetoric across a broad range of topics.
Gov. Doug Ducey urges Congress not to repeal Obamacare without replacement plan
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is urging Congress not to repeal Obamacare without a well-developed replacement plan, suggesting it may take up to three years to fully replace and implement a new program.
Arizona Sports
ASU's offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey departing for Auburn
Over a month after ASU lost one of their offensive coaches, it was learned Saturday that the Sun Devils' offensive coordinator Lindsey is leaving Tempe too.
No. 14 Arizona shuts down No. 3 UCLA to stay undefeated in conference play
Kobi Simmons scored 20 points and No. 14 Arizona's defense contained UCLA's top-rated offense in the Pac-12 to stay undefeated in conference play.
Report: Clippers offer second-round pick for P.J. Tucker, Suns seek first
Just weeks away from the trade deadline, names from all around the NBA are taking their turn in the rumor mill, including Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker.
Cardinals' FA Tony Jefferson trying out potential teams via Madden video game
If you've ever wondered what the experience of choosing your new workplace via video game is like, Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson may be able to help.
ASU provides tour of updated Student-Athlete Facility
ASU plans on having a new Student-Athlete Facility by the time the 2017 football season starts.
Arizona's Markkanen a future NBA starter, according to ESPN's Chad Ford
At 7-feet and 230 pounds, Lauri Markkanen has proven to be an adept scorer with great shooting touch and a variety of offensive moves.
Denver columnist: Broncos should make a run at Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell has expressed a desire to continue his career in Arizona, but if he doesn't, a good fit for the defensive lineman could be the Broncos.
Cardinals DC: Tyrann Mathieu will be 'as close to the ball' as possible in 2017
Arizona Cardinals DC James Bettcher joined Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Big Red Rage on Wednesday to talk Tyrann Mathieu, Deone Bucannon and more.
Business
NY gov requires insurance companies to cover contraception
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York governor Andrew Cuomo is requiring health insurance companies to cover medically necessary abortions and most forms of contraception at…
How Trump's executive order impacts future of 'Obamacare'
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's first executive order targets the sweeping "Obamacare" law by giving federal agencies broad leeway to chip away at the…
George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara, recovering from illnesses
HOUSTON (AP) -- Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, continued to improve Saturday as they recover from illnesses at Houston Methodist Hospital,…
National
Journalist George Krimsky, who covered Manson arrest, dies
WASHINGTON, Conn. (AP) -- Journalist and author George Krimsky, who covered Charles Manson's arrest, the Lebanese civil war and dissident activity in the Soviet Union…
FACT CHECK: Trump overstates crowd size at inaugural
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's speech Saturday at the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency turned into the latest battle in, as he put…
Trump's DC hotel a hub of activity and ethics questions
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Red, white and blue balloons rained down over crystal chandeliers in the soaring atrium of the Trump International Hotel at midnight Friday…
