US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order.
Arizona Sen. John McCain: Not 'viable option' for Mexico to pay for border wall
Mexico will not pay for a border wall with the U.S. because it is not a "viable option," Arizona Sen. John McCain pointedly said Friday.
Russell: The four types of people you will see at the Phoenix Open
Let's face it: the Waste Management Phoenix Open is no longer about golf. The Open is about drinking and people watching -- period.
Mayor: Phoenix becoming sanctuary city would violate Arizona law
If the Phoenix City Council votes to become a sanctuary city in a few weeks' time, it will violate Arizona law, Mayor Greg Stanton wrote Thursday
Apache Trail in Arizona ranked among best scenic drives in US
If you are looking to go on a scenic drive in Arizona, look no further. The Apache Trail was ranked the best scenic drive in the state, according to Business Insider.
Thrillist picks the best new restaurants in Phoenix
It's always easy to go eat at restaurants where you know what the food is like. But what are you missing out on because you won't eat somewhere new?
Police: Two women accosted on Arizona State University's Tempe campus
Police released an alert Friday after two women were accosted by two male suspects in separate incidents on Arizona State University's Tempe campus within the past week.
Few freeway restrictions in place for Super Bowl weekend in the Phoenix area
Valley drivers should expect the roads to be clear for this upcoming weekend, meaning there's no risk being late getting those wings for the Super Bowl.
Police: Body of 40-year-old female found in Phoenix parking lot
The body of a 40-year-old female was found in a Phoenix parking lot on Friday, sparking an investigation by police to locate a suspect.
Scottsdale to introduce Western Week, events
The city of Scottsdale announced the debut of "Western Week" with Western-themed events, leading up to a parade and festival.
Touchdown! Glendale is one of nation's best football cities
When fans in Glendale, Ariz. watch Super Bowl LI on Sunday, they can boast they're doing so in one of the best football cities in the country.
Jeff Flake's 2018 re-election bid could meet challenge from Trump, advocacy groups
Jeff Flake could find his 2018 re-election campaign in the crosshairs of both Donald Trump and advocacy groups funded by the president's supporters.
Navajo, Hopi nations oppose possible closure of Arizona power plant
The Navajo and Hopi tribes joined forces to oppose the possible closure of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona.
Kurt for Canton: A collection of content
Here at Arizona Sports, we've taken time to look back at Kurt Warner's tenure with the Cardinals through a variety of different stories, videos and notes.
Diamondbacks beat pitcher Shelby Miller in arbitration
The Diamondbacks won their salary arbitration case against Shelby Miller, who will be paid $4.7 million this year instead of his $5.1 million request.
Bruce Arians makes an appearance in latest 'Bad Lip Reading' video
The folks at Bad Lip Reading are at it again, and this year, Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians makes an appearance in the video.
Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin on O-line options: 'I think D.J. at left, Jared at right'
D.J. Humphries could be the Cardinals' starting left tackle, moving former starter Jared Veldheer to right, Arizona OC Harold Goodwin said Thursday.
NFL gives us babies dressed as Super Bowl legends
Babies dressed as Super Bowl legends is easily one of the most adorable things you will ever see.
Four things that stand out from Suns' coach Earl Watson's first 82 games
Suns head coach Earl Watson reached a milestone in his career Wednesday night, coaching his 82nd game with the Phoenix Suns.
Suns' Booker ranked 17th in ESPN's top 25 under 25
ESPN NBA analysts Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton and David Thorpe ranked the top 25 NBA players under 25, with Suns guard Devin Booker finishing 17th.
NFL executive: Cardinals would be best landing spot for Deshaun Watson
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah polled five NFL executives on what team offers the best situation for Deshaun Watson, and one of them chose the Cardinals.
Diplomats: US envoy targeting UN peacekeeping for reform
UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- Nikki Haley, in her first week as U.S. ambassador, has made reform of the United Nations' far-flung peacekeeping operations a top…
Water shutdown hits North Carolina college town
CARRBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Bottled water was rushed Friday to student dorms at North Carolina's flagship public university and nearby nursing homes after a series…
McDonald's rolls out new Chocolate Shamrock Shake
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Participating McDonald's restaurants are rolling out five different variations of the Shamrock Shake next week. Their McCafé menu will feature the…
School chief blames Trump for attack, drawing the ire of GOP
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Maine's Republican party is accusing a school superintendent of pushing a political agenda after he suggested an attack on several black…
Appeals court stays Texas man's execution for 2004 slaying
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- A Texas appeals court has stayed the scheduled execution of a Fort Worth man condemned for smothering an 89-year-old man…
Refugee resettlement agencies brace for funding loss
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Refugee resettlement organizations are bracing for significant funding cuts and possible layoffs over the coming months during President Donald Trump's…
